AMD announced the launch of new AGESA (AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture) firmware for AMD Ryzen 9000 processors. AGESA PI 1.2.0.2 is available for Ryzen 600 and 800 chipset motherboards, offering higher supported power levels out of the box for AMD Ryzen 6 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X, as well as core-to-core latency improvements for all Ryzen 9000 series chips. The 9600X and 9700X were designed with an official thermal design power (TDP) of just 65W, which is low for a desktop-class processor, especially one with six or more cores. This firmware update lets the two AMD CPUs run at 105W TDP without affecting warranties, providing more performance with peace of mind.

AMD offers warranty coverage for higher CPU power levels

After installing the AGESA PI 1.2.0.2 BIOS update for supported motherboards, AMD will not throw your warranty out the window when switching the cTDP within BIOS to 105W. This allows the AMD Ryzen 6 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X to draw more power through the socket and perform better with single and multi-core tasks. Interestingly, it has been possible to run these AMD chips at 105W since they launched without issue, but this firmware update adds official warranty coverage from AMD. One thing to bear in mind when pushing any processor above factory-set TDP is cooling.

If going up to 105W, I'd recommend a more expensive air cooler for the 9600X and 9700X. They won't get too hot but it's always best to keep the CPU running as low as possible and having plenty of headroom will avoid any unexpected thermal throttling. AMD also threw in core-to-core latency improvements for all Ryzen 9000 processors with the AGESA PI 1.2.0.2 firmware update. The company has reportedly cut transactions for reading and writing data by half to improve multi-CCD model performance. It's noted that this change will be most noticeable in heavy-threaded games that don't trigger core parking.

The new AMD X870 and X870E motherboard chipsets have been highlighted in our AMD coverage and they're launching now with new models from partnered manufacturing brands. They're great for those who prefer USB 4.0 support and overclocking headroom. Speaking of overclocking! AMD also activated DDR5-8000 EXPO support, offering up to 2ns of latency improvement over the recommended DDR5-6000. It's a good time to migrate to AMD Ryzen 9000 for overclocking and enthusiast usage, but with the 9600X and 9700X warranty changes, those with budget-friendly PC builds aren't being left behind.