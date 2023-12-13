Key Takeaways Overclocking the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 can blow a hidden fuse but it won't automatically void the warranty.

If overclocking causes hardware damage, it won't be covered by warranty, but other unrelated issues may still qualify.

Even if other CPUs have hidden overclock detection, as long as you overclock safely, there's no need to worry.

Overclocking your PC's CPU can help squeeze out some extra performance, but it comes with some risk. Pushing it too hard can permanently damage your hardware, and if the manufacturer discovers that you overclocked it, it can void your warranty. AMD has confirmed that the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 has a hidden fuse that blows when you overclock it, proving that the chip was once overclocked. However, owners of the chip shouldn't worry about their warranty just yet.

The Ryzen Threadripper 7000's hidden overclock detection

In a statement made to Tom's Hardware, AMD confirms the existence of a hidden fuse that blows if you overclock your CPU. However, AMD was careful to note that blowing the fuse doesn't automatically mean that the warranty is void:

Threadripper 7000 Series processors do contain a fuse that is blown when overclocking is enabled. To be clear, blowing this fuse does not void your warranty. Statements that enabling an overclocking/overvolting feature will “void” the processor warranty are not correct. Per AMD’s standard Terms of Sale, the warranty excludes any damage that results from overclocking/overvolting the processor. However, other unrelated issues could still qualify for warranty repair/replacement.

As such, if you overclock your Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and something goes wrong that wasn't due to your overclock, you can still get a replacement under AMD's warranty. However, trying to pass off overclock-related damage as something else will likely get your claim rejected from AMD. As such, if you own a Ryzen Threadripper 7000, you should feel free to still overclock it; just take care not to push it too hard and cause damage.

This statement may make people wonder if some of the other best CPUs for PCs have a similar hidden overclocking detection system built into them. However, even if they do, the base advice is the same; take care of your hardware, overclock safely, and you should have nothing to worry about.