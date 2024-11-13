PBO or Precision Boost Overdrive is an automated mechanism on AMD's Ryzen CPUs that dynamically adjusts the power limit, voltage, and clock speeds to increase performance. It changes the PPT (Package Power Tracking), TDC (Thermal Design Current), and EDC (Electrical Design Current) limits of your Ryzen CPU based on a few simple inputs to deliver extra performance without the need for manual overclocking.

With the recent launch of AMD's Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 CPUs, PBO has become a hot topic again, since users are looking to extract more performance from their brand-new chips. These new CPUs might be especially suited to PBO, considering their initial performance results. The Zen 5 CPUs run notably cooler than previous-gen Ryzen CPUs, hence there's enough room to enable PBO and enhance system performance.

You need all the performance you can get

Even if gains in gaming are minimal

AMD's Zen 5 CPUs didn't launch to much fanfare, unfortunately. The gen-on-gen gains in gaming were almost non-existent, and even the productivity gains weren't anything impressive. It was so bad that recommending a Ryzen 7000 CPU over a newer Ryzen 9000 became all too easy. A BIOS update later raised the power limits for most of the chips from 65W to 105W, and combined with the Windows 11 24H2 update, this improved things somewhat.

However, even after this, the latest Ryzen CPUs still weren't worth the premium over their Zen 4 counterparts. This is where PBO can help users eke out some more performance from their new Ryzen 9000 CPUs. Granted, any major gains are expected only in multi-thread workloads and not in gaming, but you might want all the performance you can get out of your chip. After all, why leave performance on the table when a few clicks are all it takes to leverage PBO?

You can head into the BIOS, look for the PBO setting under Advanced > AMD Overclocking or something similar. Once you find it, set the PPT, TDC, and EDC limits to Auto, and experiment with the rest of the settings until you get a stable overclock. You can start by setting PBO scalar to 10X, CPU boost clock to +200MHz, and Curve Optimizer to -10.

If you're getting a 2-5% improvement in performance and your system is stable, you can continue using these settings. Otherwise, increase the CPU boost clock, decrease the Curve Optimizer, then check if you see a performance bump and a stable system.

2 Ryzen 9000 has more thermal headroom

PBO improves performance on AMD's new CPUs, but it does that at the cost of power and thermals. Many reviewers have tested these CPUs with PBO turned on, and they report a large increase in power consumption for a minuscule bump in performance. That said, if you have a decent CPU cooler installed, and don't care about some extra watts, the Ryzen 9000 CPUs are better equipped to handle the demands of PBO.

This is because these Zen 5 chips run considerably cooler than the Ryzen 7000 CPUs at stock settings. With this additional thermal headroom comes the ability to be a bit more liberal with your PBO settings. You might be able to succeed more than others, based on your specific model and the silicon lottery. If you've already enabled the 105W mode on your Ryzen 9000 CPU, you might need slightly better cooling. However, any decent air cooler and AIO should be enough for the 6-core and 8-core chips.

1 PBO is easier than manual overclocking

PBO is easier than manual overclocking

At a time when CPU overclocking is losing ground, now reduced to a small niche group of enthusiasts, AMD's PBO provides a simpler and faster way to extract more performance out of your new Ryzen CPU. Instead of messing around with multiple settings to arrive at just the right overclock for your chip, you can rely on PBO to achieve an "automatic overclock" essentially.

Plus, you don't even need to do it in the BIOS necessarily. Once you've enabled PBO in the BIOS, you can tweak the settings using Ryzen Master, AMD's overclocking and system monitoring utility. Ryzen Master runs on Windows, allowing you to dial in the right PBO profile directly on your desktop. You can also leave most of the settings on auto, and see if the resultant performance boost is worth it or not. If it isn't, tweaking settings is still more user-friendly in Ryzen Master than in the BIOS.

Overclock your Ryzen CPU with PBO

If manual overclocking seems too complicated or time-consuming, AMD's PBO provides a simpler and faster way to achieve mostly the same results. By supplying more voltage and current to your chip at a raised power limit, you can derive some extra gaming as well as productivity performance. Whether the gains are worth it or not is for you to decide, based on the higher power consumption and system stability factors involved.