Key Takeaways AMD is phasing out support for Polaris and Vega architectures on Windows, focusing instead on newer architectures.

The drivers for Polaris and Vega won't receive the same optimizations as newer architectures as they are already stable and mature.

Polaris and Vega are not considered legacy yet, meaning AMD will still provide critical updates for functionality and security. The duration of extended support is still uncertain.

AMD is now on its third generation of RDNA architecture GPUs. As it’s continued to evolve and develop new products, users of the Polaris and Vega architectures have been waiting for word on how AMD support will change — or end altogether. Now, AMD has provided more clarity, noting that support for Polaris and Vega is being phased out for Windows users.

As confirmed to AnandTech and seen on GitHub, AMD has officially started reducing its support for Polaris and Vega on Windows. This news comes after AMD noted via GitHub in October 2023 that AMDVLK driver support for these architectures would be ending. Although they have continued to receive Windows updates, the drivers haven’t received the same optimizations as newer architectures. In a statement to AnandTech, AMD claimed that Polaris and Vega wouldn’t receive much benefit from regular software tuning, as they are already stable and mature. That being said, the company is still intent on ensuring that both receive critical updates pertaining to both functionality and security. Users will be able to access the updates via a separate driver package, according to the company. Polaris and Vega are the last of AMD’s GCN architecture. GCN originally debuted back in 2011 and helped AMD find its way in the industry to compete with companies like Nvidia.

AMD also specified that Vega and Polaris aren’t being categorized as legacy just yet. This means that the company won’t cease all driver support, which is a plus for anyone still using them with Windows. However, it does suggest that AMD is beginning to steer away from optimizing its mature hardware — new games are relying less on the components of older hardware, thus making the need for updates less urgent. How long extended support will last, though, is something that has yet to be determined.