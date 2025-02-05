Summary AMD's CEO mentioned the potential release of the Radeon RX 9070 series in early March.

After months of speculation and rumors, Nvidia has finally released its newest range of GPUs to the general public, for better or for worse . Now, it seems that AMD is ready to perform its counterattack. AMD's CEO made an announcement during an earnings call stating that we may see the Radeon RX 9070 sooner than you may think.

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 series may be released in early March

As spotted by VideoCardz, CEO Dr. Lisa Su performed an earnings call to discuss how the company is faring. While these aren't usually of interest for people who want GPU news, the last call contained an intriguing nugget of information:

In Gaming Graphics, revenue declined year-over-year, as we accelerated channel sellout in preparation for the launch of our next-gen Radeon 9000 series GPUs. Our focus with this generation is to address the highest volume portion of the enthusiast gaming market with our new RDNA 4 architecture. RDNA 4 delivers significantly better rate tracing performance and add support for AI-powered upscaling technology that will bring high-quality 4K gaming to mainstream players when the first Radeon 9070 series GPUs go on sale in early March.

Note the use of language here when Lisa Su said, "on sale." That implies that the cards will be on shelves, ready to be bought then. As such, if AMD manages to stick to this date, we should see preorders open sometime in late February, if not earlier. And if people snap up AMD cards like they did Nvidia's , it may be worth keeping an eye out for the preorder window before they're all sold out.