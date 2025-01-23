It's incredible to imagine a world where it was possible to purchase a mid-range GPU for less than $200, but that was the case back in 2010 — and still is for 2025, thanks to Intel. The AMD Radeon HD 6850 was a fairly powerful card for the time, supporting DirectX 11.2, built on a whopping 40nm process, and released on October 21, 2010. I still have one and it's the mighty PowerColor HD 6850 SCS3. What's so special about this HD 6850? There's no fan. Everything, including the GPU, memory, and VRMs is cooled via a monstrous heatsink. It still works today and happens to play a bunch of modern titles without issue at 1080p.

AMD's HD 6850 was a decent GPU

Solid mid-range performance

Close

Whilst not the best-performing graphics card of its time, this HD 6850 was a great option for budget-friendly PC builds. Based on the Barts architecture, this Barts PRO GPU has 960 shading units, 48 texture mapping units, and 32 ROPs. Just 1 GB of GDDR5 RAM is present for storing game data, running on a 256-bit memory interface. For clock speeds, we're looking at 775 MHz with a maximum boost of 1,000 MHz. On the rear of the GPU are two DVI ports (don't worry if you've not heard of this before), a single HDMI 1.3a port, and two mini-DisplayPort 1.1 connections.

A single 6-pin PCIe power connection is required to provide the card with enough power outside of what's available through the motherboard PCI slot. Speaking of PCI, this is a generation 2.0 GPU and we're already seeing new GPU launches aimed at PCIe 5.0. Launching for just $179, you could enjoy all the current games with decent visual settings and pleasant results. Performance wouldn't blow anyone away, but it was more than enough for games such as Fallout 3 and Skyrim the following year. It's also difficult to believe this was released just three years before Grand Theft Auto V.

No fans, no noise

Just one colossal heatsink