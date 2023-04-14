About half a year after its RDNA 3 architecture debuted with Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards, AMD is finally launching its professional graphics cards based on RDNA 3, the Radeon PRO W7000 series. These GPUs will go head-to-head with Nvidia's RTX professional GPUs (formerly known as Quadro) based on the Ada Lovelace architecture that powers the RTX 40 series.

Radeon PRO W7900 Radeon PRO W7800 Compute Units 96 70 TFLOPs (Single Precision FP32) 61 45 Memory 48GB 32GB Memory bandwidth 864GB/s 576GB/s Memory bus width 384-bit 256-bit PCIe version 4.0 4.0 Power 295 watts 260 watts MSRP $4,000 $2,500

AMD is only announcing two W7000 series cards today, the W7900 and the W7800. The W7900 is essentially an RX 7900 XTX that's optimized for professional applications. It has the full 96 Compute Units (or CUs) that RDNA 3 can offer, but with presumably lower core and memory clock speeds. However, it also comes with 48GB of GDDR6 memory, double that of the 7900 XTX, as many professional applications require more memory than games.

The W7800 is interesting as it's not just a professional version of the 7900 XT, but a new configuration entirely. It uses 70 CUs whereas the 7900 XT has 84, but as far as we can tell it's just cut down from the 7900 XTX/W7900 just like the 7900 XT is. With 32GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit wide bus, it's clear that the W7800 comes with four Memory Cache Dies (or MCDs), which is unseen thus far as the 7900 XT uses five and the 7900 XTX uses six. This may be an indication of the specs of a future RX 7000 GPU, perhaps the 7800 XT.

The two GPUs debut at retail by the end of June, and OEM PCs with W7000 series cards will be available in the second half of the year.