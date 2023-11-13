Key Takeaways AMD launches new Radeon Pro W7700, positioning it as the most powerful workstation GPU under $1,000. It offers a price-to-performance ratio 1.7 times higher than Nvidia RTX 4000 Ada Generation SFF.

The Radeon Pro W7700 delivers better performance in Solidworks, Creo, and CATIA compared to its competitors. However, these comparisons are selectively made against specific Nvidia models.

The W7700 features 48 compute units, ray accelerators, 96 AI accelerators, 16GB of GDDR6 ECC memory, and supports high-resolution displays with four DisplayPort 2.1 ports. It is more power-hungry but outperforms the RTX 4000 Ada in terms of performance.

AMD is launching the new Radeon Pro W7700 workstation graphics card today, touting it as the most powerful workstation GPU for under $1,000. Priced at $999, the AMD Radeon Pro W7700 promises a price-to-performance ratio up to 1.7 times higher than the Nvidia RTX 4000 Ada Generation SFF, which is what AMD is using as the direct comparison for this card.

In addition to better value, AMD is promising up to 52% better performance in Solidworks, 24% higher performance in Creo, and 37% higher performance in CATIA. However, these comparisons are pitted against the RTX 4000 Ada Generation, as well as the last-gen RTX A4000 and RTX A4500, so AMD is likely just picking the best results out of these comparisons.

The AMD Radeon Pro W7700 comes with 48 compute units and ray accelerators, plus 96 AI accelerators, and it comes with 16GB of GDDR6 ECC memory on a 256-bit bus. The total board power is 190W, which makes this a significantly more power-hungry GPU compared to the RTX 4000 Ada Generation, and even more so against the SFF model AMD uses for this comparison. Still, it does deliver more performance, reaching 28TFLOPS (single precision), versus 26.7 TFLOPS on the regular RTX 4000 Ada or 19.2 TFLOPS in the SFF model.

Another notable benefit of the AMD Radeon Pro W7700 over the competition is the connectivity. This GPU comes with four DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 13.5) ports, enabling support for very high-resolution displays, By comparison, Nvidia's competing card only supports DisplayPort 1.4a. You also get support for AV1 encoding and decoding, as you'd expect for modern GPUs.

The AMD Radeon Pro W7700 is available to buy starting today as a standalone card, and you should also find it in pre-built machines starting this month. As mentioned above, the card itself has a suggested price of $999. The card joins the rest of the W7000 lineup, which is led by the W7900 and goes down to the W7500, catering to different budgets and needs.