Key Takeaways AMD just teased a forthcoming professional graphics card, the Radeon PRO W7700, which will offer 16GB of VRAM.

The W7700 is expected to have a different cooler design than other models in the series but will feature a similar blower design nonetheless.

Speculations suggest that the W7700 may be available for purchase on November 21, and offer a decent balance between price and performance.

On Thursday, AMD unveiled its latest workstation and HEDT processors, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX and Threadripper 7000. As part of that presentation, the company also teased the imminent launch of a new professional graphics card - the Radeon PRO W7700. The new model will be the fifth card in the Radeon PRO W7000 series, and is likely to slot in between the W7800 and the W7600.

While AMD did not reveal anything of note about its upcoming GPU, an earlier announcement by Dell confirmed that it will have 16GB of VRAM. The memory configuration was revealed when the company put out a press release about the Dell Precision 7875 workstation, which will offer the W7700 as one of the graphics options. The card is expected to be based on the Navi 32 GPU, which is currently available with the Radeon RX 7800XT and RX 7700 XT gaming graphics cards.

According to VideoCardz, the W7700 will differ from the W7800 and W7600 in terms of its cooler design, but will have the same turbine-style blower design like its stablemates. Currently, there's no ETA for the W7700, but online speculations suggest that it could arrive on November 21, when AMD's new HEDT CPUs will be available for purchase. On the pricing front, the W7800 costs $2,499, while the W7600 has a $599 MSRP, meaning the new card will be priced somewhere in between.

AMD's current professional graphics lineup includes the Radeon PRO W7900, W7800, W7600, and W7500. All are based on the RDNA 3 architecture, but while the first two come with the Navi 31 GPU, the last two rock Navi 33. The W7500 is the most affordable one of the lot, with a $429 price-tag, while the W7900 is the most expensive, priced at $3,999. The W7700 is expected to be a mainstream mid-range card that will likely offer a decent balance between price and performance.