AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 XT is made for 1080p gaming and costs $379

AMD has added a new member to its Radeon RX 6000 series of graphics cards targetting gamers looking for a capable 1080p GPU. The new RX 6600 XT sits below the RX 6700 XT, making it the fifth card in the series based on the RDNA2 architecture. The latest GPU comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 32 Compute Units, and a peak single precision compute performance of 10.6 teraflops.

We were expecting AMD to launch a mainstream 1080p desktop GPU soon, especially after the launch of the Radeon 6000M series mobile gaming chipsets, which include the Radeon RX 6800M, RX 6700M, and the RX 6600M. Notably, AMD’s card comes a good five months after NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060, giving Team Red an advantage in understanding and positioning its new card for the right set of audiences. As per AMD, the RX 6600 XT is the best GPU for 1080p gaming and can beat the RTX 3060.

AMD also emphasized the importance of a 1080p card, suggesting that about two-third of monitors shipped around the world are still 1080p. Having a 2359 MHz game clock speed and 160W rated power consumption, the card uses a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The new RX 6600 XT graphics card offers up to 15 percent higher performance on average with max settings across select AAA titles compared to the competition and 125 FPS on average across a range of modern AAA titles.

With a starting price of $379, the Radeon RX 6600 XT seems like a promising GPU for gamers looking at a fairly inexpensive option for 1080p gaming. It will go on sale starting August 11th, with board partners including ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX, and Yeston expected to launch their products on the same date. Pre-built systems and system integrators are also expected to offer the GPU beginning August 2021.

ASUS is one of the first board partners that has already announced two models based on the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The ROG Strix and ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards will be available at the above-mentioned date. The ROG Strix will be the more lucrative option featuring RGB lighting, four heat pipes for cooling, and the option to optimize performance with two different fan and power profiles, using the onboard dual-BIOS switch.

For more details, check out AMD’s product page here.