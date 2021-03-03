AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT is now official to take on NVIDIA’s RTX 3070, 3060 Ti

AMD has announced a new addition to its Radeon 6000 desktop GPU series. At its “Where Gaming Begins: Ep 3” event, the company announced the Radeon RX 6700 XT. As per the specifications, the new graphics card should compete with NVIDIA’s affordable options under the RTX 30- series GPUs: the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti.

The new RX 6700 XT is said to be optimized for gaming at 1440p resolution. It features 12GB of GDDR6 memory and runs at a base clock speed of 2.321GHz going up to 2.581GHz. It comes with 40 compute units, 160 texture units, and 2560 stream processors. The GPU can draw 230W of power so a minimum 650W power supply is recommended. AMD says that gamers can expect to reach 212fps in Overwatch, 272fps in League of Legends, and 360fps in Rainbow Six Siege which means that it is more than capable when it comes to competitive eSports titles.

AMD’s numbers suggest that it can match and even go beyond the performance parameters of NVIDIA’s RTX 3070. The new GPU also supports AMD’s Smart Access Memory (also known as Resizable BAR), which recently rolled out to NVIDIA’s new range of RTX 30 graphics cards.

Expect the RX 6700 XT to hit markets starting March 18th at a suggested retail price of $479. This slots it between the RTX 3070 which retails at $500 and the RTX 3060 Ti which is priced at $400. As for the question of whether customers can expect enough stock, AMD told The Verge, “with the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launch, we are on track to have significantly more GPUs available for sale at launch.” AMD also claims that it will begin refreshing stocks of the RX 6000 GPUs and Ryzen 5000 CPUs every week on its own website, where it is planning to sell these at their individual retail prices.