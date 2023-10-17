Key Takeaways AMD's Radeon RX 6750 GRE graphics card offers 1440 gaming at lower prices, with options of 10GB and 12GB memory.

The 12GB model is priced at $269 in the U.S. and ¥2,219 in China, while the 10GB variant is priced slightly higher.

The new card will be available in global markets and is expected to compete with Nvidia's RTX 4060, potentially impacting AMD's own Radeon RX 7600 sales. However, increased competition benefits consumers.

AMD has announced the Radeon RX 6750 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) graphics card in two different variants, bringing 1440 gaming at lower prices. The new card comes with 10GB and 12GB memory options, and AMD claims that both will be able to offer 1440 gaming for gamers looking to upgrade from 1080p without breaking the bank. The new card was originally expected to be exclusive for China, but AMD has announced its dollar pricing, suggesting that it will be launched in at least some global markets, including the U.S.

Talking about pricing, the 12GB model is priced at $269 in the U.S. and ¥2,219 in China, while the 10GB variant will have a $289 price-tag in the U.S. and ¥2,379 in China. According to VideoCardz, both will be available for purchase from tomorrow, October 18, with custom designs expected from Asus, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX. Interestingly, the report suggests that there might not be a reference design from AMD, and the images in the marketing materials are just for promotional purposes.

Image: AMD (Via: VideoCardz)

Coming to the specifications, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE comes with RDNA 2 cores and is based on the Navi 22 architecture. The 12GB model features 40 Compute Units, 40 RT accelerators, 2560 stream processors, 2439 MHz game clock, 2581 MHz boost clock, 192-bit memory interface, 96MB of Infinity cache, 16GB memory speed, and a 230W TBP (Total Board Power). The 10GB variant ships with 36 Compute Units, 36 RT accelerator cores, 2304 cores, 2189 MHz game clock, 2450 MHz boost clock, 160-bit memory interface, 80MB of Infinity Cache, 16Gbps memory speed and a 170W TBP.

The pricing of the RX 6750 GRE cards are similar to that of the Nvidia RTX 4060, even though official reviews in the Chinese media suggest that they could match the performance of the more expensive RTX 4060 Ti. This could not only create a problem for Nvidia, but also for AMD's own Radeon RX 7600, which might become a hard sell at $250. Either way, competition is always welcome for consumers, and if the new cards could really bring 1440 gameplay at these prices, it could only be a good thing for gamers everywhere.