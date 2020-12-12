AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800XT Restocks: Where to pick up your newest graphics card

Trying to build the perfect PC for the next generation of gaming? You may be having a little trouble finding a top of the line graphics card. Much like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 cards, it’s been difficult finding and taking advantage of AMD Radeon RX 6800 restocks. Whether the stock is falling to bots, or it is just that limited, or a mix of both, isn’t quite known. But the situation can be frustrating for anyone looking to upgrade their rig to handle the latest and greatest games.

Below, we’ve compiled everything we know about the restocks, from possible availability and store links, to tips to help you nab a Radeon 6800 or 6800XT when they’re in stock.

Understanding the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series

Before getting into the restocks themselves, let’s have a quick primer on the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series. Thankfully, their naming schemes are a bit less confusing than the GeForce RTX 30 series, even if it’s still a little weird. There are three Radeon 6000 graphic cards: The RX 6800, the RX 6800XT, and the RX 6900. The higher the number, the more powerful it seemingly is, and if AMD added letters to the name, it’s more powerful than the base model.

Most people are gunning for the 6800 or 6800XT. The Radeon RX 6900 is both more expensive and a less popular choice. Some reviewers have even given it worse reviews than the 6800 cards.

Regardless, the store links in this article should be good for any version of the 6000 graphic cards you’d like.

When and where will the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800XT be restocked?

While we believe the information below is accurate, it’s important to note that sometimes restocks don’t happen as planned. Restocks may go up late, websites may break, or retailers may just change their minds. This information is to help you plan for possible restocks.

So, much like the NVIDIA graphic cards, AMD Radeon RX cards are also becoming hard to find in stock, and tend to sell out within minutes. This is contrary to initial reports stating that stock for the 6000 series would be better. Scott Herkelman has confirmed that the production of these cards will extend indefinitely, so eventually, everyone that wants a card should be able to get one.

We’ve just officially extended the reference design builds indefinitely due to popular demand. Thanks for the feedback. — Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) December 9, 2020

Unfortunately, the future isn’t now. There’s no word on any solid AMD Radeon RX 6800 restock dates or times. AMD themselves seem to restock fairly often, but there’s barely any advance warning and they sell out very quickly. The case is similar for Newegg and Amazon, although their stock updates less often.

As has been the case this holiday shopping season, if you need a 6800 sooner rather than later, StockX has been the best option. You will be paying inflated prices, mind you, but StockX has been a better option for buying the card as against buying it from resellers than eBay, which is currently dealing with scamming issues. If you absolutely need a Radeon RX 6800 or 6800XT, StockX is the place to head to.

General advice for restocks

Trying to get your hands on something with limited stock is really, really stressful. Make sure to give yourself the best chance you can by following the advice below!

Make sure you have an account at the store, and all personal information is updated. Restocks put huge strains on websites. On top of that, retailers will only allow you to hold it in your cart for a few minutes, if even that long, when it comes to items like this. Don’t waste your chance trying to update your address or payment information!

Restocks put huge strains on websites. On top of that, retailers will only allow you to hold it in your cart for a few minutes, if even that long, when it comes to items like this. Don’t waste your chance trying to update your address or payment information! Start refreshing the page early. Often, retailers won’t put stock up at EXACTLY the moment they say. It may be a few minutes early or late. Get to the store page of the item you want before the restock time. You might get lucky!

Often, retailers won’t put stock up at EXACTLY the moment they say. It may be a few minutes early or late. Get to the store page of the item you want before the restock time. You might get lucky! Use Ctrl+F5, not just F5. This gives you a hard refresh that doesn’t pull store information from the cache. So, you won’t get outdated information and will be able to see the “Buy” button as soon as possible!

This gives you a hard refresh that doesn’t pull store information from the cache. So, you won’t get outdated information and will be able to see the “Buy” button as soon as possible! It’s usually better to be on the computer rather than your phone. While that is not always the case, mobile websites aren’t always optimized for fast refreshing. Or optimized for mobile viewing at all, sometimes. However, sometimes you can have better luck on a mobile app than a browser site. It’s not very often, though, so it’s best to start trying with your computer browser first.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800XT Store Links

Generally, the GeForce RTX 3080 restocks are only going to happen online, as many typical retailers will not be stocking this in-store. Here is a handy list of retailers that you can check!

AMD Radeon RX 6800:

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT:

Unless you have specific and reliable information on an offline retailer stocking up on the card, we would advise against physically visiting a store just to check.