The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a great mid-rage, more affordable GPU compared to some of the more expensive graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia. AMD launched the Radeon RX 7800 XT to take on Team Green's RTX 40-series GPU, but the real question is: Which graphics card is best out of the two, and which GPU should you buy? We're going to look at the specifications, pricing, and in-game numbers to help you make the right decision.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT vs Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070: Price, specs & availability

Choosing the best graphics card you can afford is the best way to ensure you have ample performance to enjoy all your favorite games. The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 are two excellent graphics cards capable of running the latest PC titles at 1080p and 1440p. They're similar in many ways though they're designed for different gamers. The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is best for those seeking the best value, though Nvidia's RTX 4070 is a great pick for ray tracing.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT runs on the company's RDNA 3 architecture, which brought with it notable improvements over the RDNA 2 platform. Nvidia managed to achieve gains through its Ada Lovelace architecture. Ada Lovelace introduced 4th Gen tensor cores, 3rd Gen RT cores, DLSS 3, and AV1encoding. AMD added 2nd Gen RT cores, 2nd Gen Infinity Cache, AI acceleration, and a new chiplet design. What all this means for gaming is both GPUs are running on modern architectures.



AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Brand AMD Nvidia Architecture RDNA 3 Ada Lovelace Process 5nm, 6nm 4nm Transistors 28.1 billion 35.8 billion Shader Units 60 5,888 Ray Accelerators/Cores 60 46 Stream Processors 3,840 46 Base Clock Speed 2,124MHz 1,920MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,430MHz 2,480MHz Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 2,708.4GB/s 504.2GB/s Power Draw 263W 200W

There are 28.1 billion transistors inside the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and 35.8 billion for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. AMD uses 3,840 stream processors for handling all the compute work while the RTX 4070 is able to rely on 5,888 shader units. AMD has the upper hand with 14 more RT cores at 60, but Nvidia's 3rd Gen RT cores are able to power through more intensive workloads and display high-quality lighting effects with less of a performance hit.

Clock speeds are similar between the two cards with 2,124MHz and 1,920MHz for the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RTX 4070 for base speeds. The RX 7800 XT can boost up to 2,430MHz, which falls short of the RTX 4070's 2,480MHz. AMD is able to offer considerably more memory bandwidth through a wider memory bus and leveraging its Smart Access Memory with an AMD processor. It's something worth considering, though we found the GPU to perform almost as well with Intel hardware.

Performance

We found both graphics cards to perform well in our reviews with the Radeon RX 7800 XT coming out on top with most games in our testing suite. Nvidia was able to hit back with certain resolutions, and the 12GB is able to handle high-resolution textures. AMD's RX 7800 XT has 4GB more VRAM for a total of 16GB that makes it better at running games at 4K, though we'd only use either card for up to 1440p.

Game / Average FPS Radeon RX 7800 XT GeForce RTX 4070 Cyberpunk 2077 2K: 90

2K, RT: 23

4K: 45

4K, RT: 9 2K: 81

2K, RT: 36

4K: 56

4K, RT: 17 Far Cry 6 2K: 158

2K, RT: 88

4K: 87

4K, RT: 39 2K: 148

2K, RT: 106

4K: 85

4K, RT: 49 GTA 5 2K: 173

2K, RT: 119

4K: 85

4K, RT: 49 2K: 173

2K, RT: 142

4K: 81

4K, RT: 63 Metro Exodus 2K: 92

2K, RT: 58

4K: 50

4K, RT: 32 2K: 94

2K, RT: 67

4K: 54

4K, RT: 40 Red Dead Redemption 2 2K: 89

4K: 60 2K: 82

4K: 56 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 2K: 158

2K, RT: 86

4K: 84

4K, RT: 21 2K: 147

2K, RT: 123

4K: 71

4K, RT: 38

Ray tracing is once again a different story as Nvidia is able to comfortably pull away from AMD. Regardless of title and resolution, Nvidia's RTX 4070 largely performed better than the RX 7800 XT, and as such it's the go-to GPU for those who want to enable the feature.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT vs Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070: Which is right for you?

We'd strongly recommend the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT as a great gaming graphics card for 1080p and 1440p gaming. We're fans of what AMD was able to achieve with its RDNA 3 architecture, and while it's still behind Nvidia in terms of driver support, AMD cards have usually fared better over the course of a GPU lifespan with driver performance improvements.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is the graphics card to buy if you're after the absolute best ray tracing performance. This is something many may not value as an important decision-making factor, but if you want the best visuals, Team Green is the way to go.