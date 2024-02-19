Key Takeaways US export restrictions aim to prevent overseas AI development, but the Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU has made its way to Europe.

Despite slower performance compared to competitors, the RX 7900 GRE is available online for less than $1,000, making it a budget-friendly option.

Rumors suggest the GPU may reach the US market as the Gigabyte RX 7900 GRE, with leaked specs potentially underselling its capabilities.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, many of the world’s most technologically advanced countries are taking steps to ensure that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. The US, for example, has enacted export restrictions on certain products that could further AI development abroad. Now, a GPU that was once being exclusively sold in China has made it overseas, and some believe it could eventually make its way to the US.

This comes after AMD’s launch of several other GPUs for everything from gaming to AI in the US and beyond.

According to the product search engine Geizhals.eu, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU, which was originally launched as a China exclusive, has been spotted for sale across mainland Europe (via Tom’s Hardware). The Radeon RX 7900 is being spotted in its 16GB variation featuring Navi 31 XL GPU with 5120 stream processors. It has a 2.2 GHz boost clock, 260W of board power, and a Gen4 x16 PCIe interface (via VideoCardz). While the GRE version of the RX 7900 was seen in countries including Italy and Germany, the UK has seen the XFX variation pop up online, albeit briefly. There are rumors that the GPU could eventually make its way over to the US, and it may show up repackaged as the Gigabyte RX 7900 GRE. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

It's worth noting that the Radeon RX 7900 GRE only has 64MB of Infinity Cache and 16GB of 18 GT/s GDDR6 memory. With reduced bandwidth, the GPU is slower than some of its competitors on the market. However, it’s been showing up for less than $1,000 online since expanding beyond China. Given the cost savings, it could still be worth exploring as an option. There have also been few confirmed details on the specs of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE for the US market. Assuming it’s on the way, the specs that have leaked thus far could be underselling the product.