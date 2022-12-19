The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT have similar specifications and performance but are priced in completely different segments. The former costs $1,199 and the latter $899, but you can comfortably play games at 4K with ray tracing enabled on both cards. This guide will show you how to choose between the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT vs. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 is the company's second flagship, sitting below the unreachable $1,599 RTX 4090. It packs enough of a punch to handle ray tracing gameplay at 1440p and 4K and is going head-to-head with the new RX 7900 series from AMD. Comparing it against the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, there's a clear winner depending on how much you value money.

If money is no concern, the RTX 4080 is the more powerful GPU. If you want to get more for your money, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is simply the better value. Both GPUs are overpriced compared to what we used to pay for such flagship models, but NVIDIA's pricing is outer-worldly and AMD is undercutting the competition considerably.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Architecture Ada Lovelace RDNA 3 Process 4nm 5nm, 6nm Transistors 45.9 billion 57.7 billion Compute Units 76 84 Ray Accelerators 76 84 AI Accelerators - 168 Stream Processors 9,728 5,376 Base Clock Speed 2,205 MHz 2,000 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,505 MHz 2,400 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit AMD Infinity Cache - 80 MB Memory Bandwidth (w/ Infinity Cache) 716.8 GB/s 800 GB/s (2,900 GB/s) Power Draw 320W 315W Price $1,199 $899

RX 7900 XT vs. RTX 4080: Price and availability

Since the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT launched in December 2022, availability can be a hit or miss. Launching with a price tag of just $899, the GPU severely undercuts the competition, which may further impact availability. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 has been out for a few months now and can be found at various retailers for $1,199.

The two GPUs are similar in performance, though the RTX 4080 comes out on top almost across the board. If you cannot afford $999 for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the Radeon RX 7900 XT offers better value than the RTX 4080 when looking at performance per dollar.

Architecture

Looking at the specifications, it's not clear which is the outright better card on paper. AMD's card has more RAM with higher bandwidth, but then the RTX 4080 has almost double the graphics computing cores. The same goes for the architecture, with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT being based on RDNA 3 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 using Ada Lovelace.

Both support ray tracing to some degree, though NVIDIA's implementation has had more time to mature and make good use of AI-assisted calculations. Paired with DLSS, you can enjoy smoother gameplay with all these heavy features enabled. AMD has similar technologies as NVIDIA, but the company is playing catch-up and this shows in the performance test results below. Its ray tracing capabilities just don't cut it compared to NVIDIA.

Also, the RTX 4080 is capable of running at faster speeds, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT will suck less power at default settings. NVIDIA drivers are usually sound at launch whereas AMD can take longer but may end up vastly improving performance over the card's lifespan. These two cards will trade blows with one another all day long, so let's take a look at actual in-game performance.

Performance

Performance-wise, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is able to utilize those additional cores to really power through heavy gaming. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT holds its own at 1440p and 2160p (4K) resolutions, but it's no match for the considerably more expensive competition.

Game NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Cyberpunk 2077 2K, Ultra: 121 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 73 FPS

4K, Ultra: 65 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 31 FPS 2K, Ultra: 106 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 27 FPS

4K, Ultra: 55 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 16 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 265 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 202 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 159 FPS 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 266 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 169 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 102 FPS Fay Cry 6 2K, Ultra: 156 FPS

4K, Ultra: 105 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 95 FPS 2K, Ultra: 162 FPS

4K, Ultra: 102 FPS Metro Exodus 2K, Extreme: 179 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 143 FPS

4K, Extreme: 98 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 80 FPS 2K, Extreme: 139 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 91 FPS

4K, Extreme: 80 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 43 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 2K, Ultra: 142 FPS

4K, Ultra: 96 FPS 2K, Ultra: 139 FPS

4K, Ultra: 93 FPS

You'll be paying just shy of 30% more for the RTX 4080 than the RX 7900, but the performance increase is inconsistent, with some games seeing as little as no increase (Far Cry 6) and others seeing considerable jumps, especially at 4K. Ray tracing, as expected, is a different story. NVIDIA's GPUs handle it better across the board.

For value, the RX 7900 XT is the better deal here, but then we'd recommend spending an extra $100 for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which is capable of trading blows with the RTX 4080 further and beating it in more titles. That GPU is the best value proposition, but the RX 7900 XT is still a good GPU. It's difficult to recommend the RTX 4080 at its current price.

Which GPU is best?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is a solid GPU and the best graphics card for ray tracing performance, but it's priced far too high. With AMD being able to launch the Radeon RX 7900 series from $899, it's clear NVIDIA can (and likely will) lower the price of the RTX 4080 to match the RX 7900 XTX at the very least. AMD scored some points with its pricing, undercutting the competition and offering better value. If this is a high priority, the RX 7900 XT is the better pick.

But should you be able to spend just $100 more, the RX 7900 XTX activates additional dies, and increases the bandwidth and capacity of RAM, both resulting in better performance. It's difficult to recommend the RTX 4080 unless it matches the RX 7900 XTX in price, but then it's also testing to direct people to the RX 7900 XT with its better sibling costing $100 more.

