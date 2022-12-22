Today, we're looking at two generations of cards: the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XT. We're going to compare the two GPUs in terms of specs, performance, pricing, as well as the underlying architecture. If you're on the hunt for a new GPU or are wondering whether you should upgrade between the two, this guide will help you make the right decision.

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Part of AMD's RX 7900 launch, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is one of the best GPUs released by AMD this year. It's well suited for 2K (1440p) and 4K (2160p) gaming with ample performance at a more reasonable price. See at Amazon

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD's RDNA 2 technology powers its RX 6000 series of graphics cards. The RX 6900 XT was one of two flagship GPUs before AMD launched the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 series. See at Amazon

Looking at the prices of both graphics cards, there's really no reason why you should purchase the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. It's an older card using an older AMD architecture, yet costs about the same (if not more for AIB cards). The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is much faster, newer, and won't cost you more. If you're choosing between the two for a new GPU, go with the RX 7900 XT.

But then if we were to include the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX into the mix, the RX 7900 XT itself looks like a bad deal. For an additional $100 more, you get better performance overall, as well as better performance per dollar. We've looked at the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT vs. Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which you should check for more details on how these two cards compare.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Architecture RDNA 3 RDNA 2 Process 5nm, 6nm 7nm Transistors 57.7 billion 26.8 billion Compute Units 84 80 Ray Accelerators 84 80 AI Accelerators 168 - Stream Processors 5,376 5,120 Base Clock Speed 2,000 MHz 1,825 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,400 MHz 2,250 MHz Memory Capacity 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 320-bit 256-bit AMD Infinity Cache 80 MB 128 MB Memory Bandwidth (w/ Infinity Cache) 800 GB/s (2,900 GB/s) 512 GB/s ( GB/s) Power Draw 315W 300W Price $899 $999

Price and availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT launched on December 8, 2020, for $999. At the time it was the flagship GPU from AMD until the Radeon RX 6950 XT was released on May 10, 2022. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT was launched alongside the RX 7900 XTX on December 13, 2022, for $899 and $999, respectively. Between the RX 6900 XT and RX 7900 XT, AMD was working on its new architecture RDNA 3.

The RX 6900 XT can still be found at countless retailers, though AIB cards are usually priced higher than the MSRP, meaning you can expect to pay out more than $1,000 on the older card. The two new GPUs are listed at MSRP for reference design cards and similar pricing to the RX 6900 XT for aftermarket options.

Architecture

There are considerable differences between RDNA 2 and RDNA 3. Instead of focusing solely on performance, AMD spent much of its effort on improving efficiency across the board to extract as much performance as possible per watt. AMD managed this by making use of TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process technology, a considerable step up from RDNA 2 and 7nm.

To take full advantage of the 5nm process, AMD brought across its chiplet design from CPUs to the RDNA 3 GPUs, effectively splitting up the graphics and memory dies. Because RDNA 2 used the traditional monolithic die configuration, AMD promised up to 50% performance-per-watt gains over RDNA 2, and we saw positive results in our reviews.

Infinity Cache was another area AMD made some notable gains compared to RDNA 2. New AI processors and next-gen ray tracing cores are also present on RDNA 3 cards. Looking at the specifications, there's not a huge difference in core count and most of the changes can be seen in clock speeds, memory, and transistor count.

Performance

With the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT being the more recent GPU out of the two, one would expect it to offer superior performance and that's precisely what AMD has delivered. We're going to compare the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT in a number of games, showcasing notable performance gains across the board.

Game AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Cyberpunk 2077 2K, Ultra: 106 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 27 FPS

4K, Ultra: 55 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 16 FPS 2K, Ultra: 82 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 21 FPS

4K, Ultra: 43 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 11 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 266 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 169 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 102 FPS 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 293 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 163 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: FPS Fay Cry 6 2K, Ultra: 162 FPS

4K, Ultra: 102 FPS 2K, Ultra: 124 FPS

4K, Ultra: 75 FPS Metro Exodus 2K, Extreme: 139 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 91 FPS

4K, Extreme: 80 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 43 FPS 2K, Extreme: 103 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 58 FPS

4K, Extreme: 65 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 30 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 2K, Ultra: 139 FPS

4K, Ultra: 93 FPS 2K, Ultra: 107 FPS

4K, Ultra: 71 FPS

Even at 4K, the newer RDNA 3 architecture is able to help the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT offer more stable frame rates. Ray tracing at 4K isn't the best experience (as shown by our Metro Exodus findings) and this will hopefully be improved through future driver updates. After all, AMD is known to considerably improve a GPU over the course of its lifetime.

Should you upgrade?

If you're already using the RX 6900 XT and are happy with the performance at 1080p or 1440p, there's likely no reason to upgrade. The performance boost from the RX 7900 XT is considerable compared to its predecessor, but the RX 6900 XT is already capable of delivering solid frame rates at decent graphical settings.

If you think you'll move to a 4K monitor at some point, the RX 7900 XT would make for a solid upgrade. But then we'd recommend the RX 7900 XTX if you have an additional $100 to spare. Being one of the best graphics cards, everything is enabled on the chip, allowing you to push visual settings higher or enjoy smoother frame rates.

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT is a tough sell when it's so closely priced and spec'd to its more powerful RX 7900 XTX sibling. If you cannot locate an XTX or don't have an additional $100 to spare, this is the GPU for you. See at Amazon

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD's RDNA 2 technology powers its RX 6000 series of graphics cards. The RX 6900 XT was one of two flagship GPUs before AMD launched the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 series. See at Amazon