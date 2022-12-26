One of the most important components of any gaming PC is the graphics card. It's what will be handling all the processing to deliver video output to an external monitor. The more powerful the GPU, the higher the possible frame rate, the higher the supported resolution, and the more you can be expected to pay. Striking a balance between affordability and performance will land you the best graphics card for your system.

We're going to be looking at the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 right here to help you decide between the two.

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD strikes back at NVIDIA's RTX 40 series with the impressive AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. This new flagship may not be the most powerful GPU around, but it can easily handle 4K gaming.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is a mid-range graphics card designed for 1440p and 4K gaming. Rocking all the latest NVIDIA tech, this is one capable GPU.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 may be a little too powerful and expensive, which is where the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 comes into play. It may be priced considerably higher than the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX but the in-game performance is largely comparable between the two with AMD more often than not coming out on top.

Both GPUs are capable of driving 2K (1440p) and 4K (2160p) monitors with excellent gaming experiences. If you're not too fussed about value and performance per dollar, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 may be the better choice for you, especially if you prefer the company's drivers. AMD is our recommendation, however, thanks to the price, performance, and likelihood of considerable gains through platform and driver maturity.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture RDNA 3 Ada Lovelace Process 5nm, 6nm 4nm Transistors 57.7 billion 45.9 billion Compute Units 96 76 Ray Accelerators 96 76 AI Accelerators 192 - Stream Processors 6,144 9,728 Base Clock Speed 2,300 MHz 2,205 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,500 MHz 2,505 MHz Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit AMD Infinity Cache 96 MB - Memory Bandwidth (w/ Infinity Cache) 960 GB/s (3,500 GB/s) 716.8 GB/s Power Draw 355W 320W Price $999 $1,199

RX 7900 XTX vs. RTX 4080: Price and availability

The two graphics cards were launched in 2022 and AMD came to the market a little later in the year with the RX 7900 XTX. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX costs $999 as the MSRP. This undercuts the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 by $200, a considerable sum of money considering both graphics cards are very comparable on paper and in-game.

The AMD GPU does come out on top in tests, though this quickly flips when ray tracing is enabled. NVIDIA's technologies are more mature than AMD, allowing the company to ramp up performance in heavier areas. We expect AMD to improve the overall experience of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX through driver updates as this generation ages.

Architecture

AMD RDNA 3 is the latest generation of architecture used as a base for the Radeon 7900 series of GPUs. The same goes for Ada Lovelace with the RTX 40 series from NVIDIA. These two platforms are excellent for gaming and are the result of decades of research and development from both sides. Like AMD vs. Intel for processors, the two GPU brands have their own solutions.

NVIDIA is sticking with a traditional configuration built on a 4nm process whilst AMD brought across its chiplet design from its CPU families. This allowed the company to effectively split up its GPU cores by having the graphic dies on a 5nm process and the smaller memory dies on a mature and less expensive 6nm process. This results in a cheaper design that allows AMD to ramp up its processing power.

This is all new to AMD and the company continues to struggle to keep up with the performance of NVIDIA GPUs with ray tracing. Team green makes use of AI-assisted calculations and when paired with its super sampling tech DLSS, the results are spectacular. AMD has made a notable improvement with RDNA 3 and the RX 7900 XTX, but it still falls short of what the RTX 4080 is capable of.

Performance

Whether you choose the Radeon RX 7900 XTX or GeForce RTX 4080, you'll have a very powerful graphics card. Connecting either to a 2K or 4K monitor will result in an incredible experience. We've compiled a list of game benchmark test results below to show just how close these GPUs are (aside from when ray tracing is activated).

Game AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 2K, Ultra: 123 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 37 FPS

4K, Ultra: 64 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 21 FPS 2K, Ultra: 121 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 73 FPS

4K, Ultra: 65 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 31 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 301 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 201 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 119 FPS 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 265 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 202 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 159 FPS Fay Cry 6 2K, Ultra: 165 FPS

4K, Ultra: 119 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 88 FPS 2K, Ultra: 156 FPS

4K, Ultra: 105 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 95 FPS Metro Exodus 2K, Extreme: 149 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 111 FPS

4K, Extreme: 89 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 57 FPS 2K, Extreme: 179 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 143 FPS

4K, Extreme: 98 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 80 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 2K, Ultra: 155 FPS

4K, Ultra: 98 FPS 2K, Ultra: 142 FPS

4K, Ultra: 96 FPS

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 has the lead in almost all games when ray tracing is activated at 2K and 4K resolutions.

Which GPU is best?

This is a difficult question to answer as not everyone's needs are the same. If you're wanting the best possible performance with ray tracing at 4K, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will be the graphics card to buy. Should you desire better value with a card that's still capable of driving video to the same panel with decent results, the AMD Radeon RX 9700 XTX is the better buy.

AMD has undercut NVIDIA with its new flagship GPUs. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX could still be considered overpriced, but compared to NVIDIA's pricing structure, this is far better bang for your buck. RDNA 3 is new and we've come to expect a rougher early adoption experience with AMD cards, but they're usually vastly improved as the generation matures.

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD's RDNA 3 is here and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the new flagship GPU with enough performance for 4K and a more reasonable price.