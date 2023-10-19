Key Takeaways AMD has announced the new Radeon RX 9700M, claiming it as one of their fastest laptop GPUs ever.

IIt Offers 7% higher gaming performance in QHD resolution.

The GPU features RDNA 3 architecture, 72 RDNA 3 compute units, second-generation ray tracking accelerators, and 16GB of GDR6 VRAM.

You can find the new GPU in the Alienware m18, an all-AMD laptop with AMD Advantage certification, offering AMD Radeon RX 7900M and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HZ CPU.The Price starts at $2,800.

AMD has announced a new laptop GPU, and it's a stunner. The company is claiming the new Radeon RX 9700M as one of their fastest Radeon GPUs ever for laptops. The new GPU can be found in the new Alienware m18, and packs quite a punch for gaming, and everything beyond that.

More specifically, AMD is claiming this new GPU can bring 7% higher performance when gaming in QHD resolution in select titles. The GPU is based on the RDNA 3 architecture and offers 72 RDNA 3 compute units. Other than that, it also has new second-generation ray tracking accelerators and 16GB of GDR6 VRAM. The Game Clock rate on the GPU is 1825 MHz, and the Boost Clock rate is up to 2090 MHz. You also get a 64MB Infinity Cache. And of course, this is a 180W TGB GPU.

If you're looking for a laptop with this new GPU, then you might want to turn your attention to the Alienware m18. It's an all-AMD laptop with the AMD Advantage certification. It sports both the new AMD Radeon RX 7900M, and the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HZ CPU, which has 16 cores and 32 threads. You can find the laptop with either an 18-inch QHD+ display or an FHD+ display, with up to a 480 Hz refresh rate. Like most AMD Advantage laptops, the device has support for AMD SmartShift Max, and AMD SmartAccess Graphics which can switch between integrated and discrete GPUs for added performance. It will cost you though, as the laptop comes in at $2,800.

AMD says it performed its benchmarking against the previous Alienware m18 with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and an AMD Radeon RX 7900M, as well as a Lenovo Legion 7 equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT. Tests were performed in Time Spy and Fire Strike