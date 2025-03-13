In the never-ending GPU war between AMD and Nvidia, Team Red hasn’t had the best time in the past few years. Not only did AMD lag behind their rivals in terms of hardware-bound upscaling, but they’ve even completely stopped competing in the highest-end segment, now electing to make mid-segment cards to the best of their ability.

Of course, things have changed this year with the phenomenal RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT cards, which can do laps around Nvidia’s RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti at significantly lower prices without making customers feel like they’ve compromised. While we know that AMD won’t be bringing out any cards bigger and better than the RX 9070 XT, which is their flagship GPU at the moment, we are waiting for the RX 9060 XT. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming Team Red card that would take the fight to Nvidia’s budget RTX 5060 family of graphics cards.

Related AMD needs to do more to keep the 9070 series at MSRP levels Unfortunately, we're already seeing reports of retailers hiking the prices of AMD's Radeon RX 90 series. This couldn't come at a worse time for PC gamers who are finally able to explore an AMD-powered upgrade route for their existing system. AMD did all the hard work with the launch of FSR 4, the RX 9070, and RX 9070 XT, yet it is now having to plead with retailers to maintain MSRP on listings. If you can't spot a good deal on one of the new RDNA 4 GPUs, don't lose hope, and never buy one from a scalper. AMD needs to do more.

4 The RX 9060 XT will have two memory variants

Smart move or unnecessary gamble?

From the looks of Acer’s upcoming Nitro and Predator laptops, AMD plans to offer the RX 9060 XT in both 8GB and 16GB variants. Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti did the same in 2023, and the 5060 Ti would most definitely be following suit. Is it a calculated risk to be copying this marketing move from Team Green? It makes sense to a degree. Sure, games today require more VRAM, and AMD is letting users choose according to their budgets. The 128-bit memory bus and GDDR6 memory, however, are not easy to swallow.

While the RX 9060 XT 8GB graphics card could be a great GPU for 1080p gaming, the extra VRAM in the 16GB variant positions it as a fantastic 1440p purchase in the mid-range segment. Sadly, it’s hard to think about the 8GB model being a must-buy — 8GB GPUs have already been struggling with VRAM-hungry titles, and if AMD prices this variant at anything about $300, it will be a rather tough sell. I’m starting to question if history is repeating itself.

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus features 8,960 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 VRAM, and triple-fan cooling. $880 at Newegg

3 RDNA4 is going to make the RX 9060 XT a fantastic 1080p card

FSR has now caught up with DLSS