Nvidia couldn't have launched the RTX 5070 at a worse time. The graphics card was doomed before it left the factory, thanks largely to the marketing from the company. Billed as a $549 GPU with the performance of an RTX 40980, we were all elated that perhaps Nvidia had changed course and was now looking to provide some tangible value for gamers. Unfortunately, this was not the case, and the RTX 5070 could barely be considered a generational improvement, let alone one with RTX 4090 performance.

Enter AMD with its considerably smaller market share holding and the Radeon RX 9070 series, consisting of the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. The latter costs the same as the RTX 5070 and thus should be considered a direct competitor, yet AMD's card has significant gains on the specifications sheet. We're looking at more (and newer) cores with RDNA 4 over previous-gen Radeon GPUs, more VRAM, and less of an emphasis on upscaling and frame generation. AMD launched a solid GPU with solid GPU specs and performance.

After testing the RX 9070 against its XT sibling, referencing our RTX 5070 and other GPU review results, it's safe to say this is one fantastic $549 GPU. While it does get overshadowed by the RX 9070 XT due to its bump in performance that warrants the additional $50 cost, this is still a compelling choice if you're unable to locate XT stock or simply don't wish to spend more than $550 on a graphics card. With the RX 9070, you'll have no trouble enjoying countless games at 4K, some with RT enabled.

About this review: AMD provided XDA with an RX 9070 sample for this review but had no input to its contents outside of pre-launch driver support.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 pricing and availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7090 launched for $549 into a heavily congested segment. We've got the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, which has just 12GB of VRAM, and some other viable options from the previous generation AMD and Nvidia series. These MSRPs mean very little, however, with the sheer level of demand from just about everyone, including scalpers. Thankfully, $549 is a far cry from the $2,000 Nvidia asks for its flagship RTX 5090 GPU, and it means gamers are getting more bang for their buck.

It costs $549, so long as you can get hold of one at this price. The RX 9070 is a 4K graphics card with machine learning (ML) upscaling, improved ray tracing performance, and all the latest bells and whistles with RNDA 4. Promising frame rates in the three digits for many games at high settings is not a bad deal for PC gamers. This GPU effectively replaces part of the RX 7900 series yet manages to cost a full $400 less than the RX 7900 XTX alone.

RX 9070 Shader Units 128 Ray Accelerators/Cores 56 AI Accelerators/Cores 112 Stream Processors 3,584 Base Clock Speed 1330 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 2518 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 644.6 GB/s Power Draw 220 W Architecture RDNA 4 Process 5 nm Price $549 Expand

RX 9070 XT Shader Units 128 Ray Accelerators/Cores 64 AI Accelerators/Cores 64 Stream Processors 4096 Base Clock Speed 1660 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2970 MHz Memory Clock Speed 2518 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 644.6 GB/s Power Draw 304 W Architecture RDNA 4 Process 5 nm Price $599 Expand

