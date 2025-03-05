It's a terrible time to be a PC gamer. Prices have skyrocketed since before the worldwide lockdowns, and one has to cast one's thoughts back almost a decade to when graphics cards launched at reasonable prices. Even flagship GPUs could be installed in many systems, though whether you should was an entirely different question. Fast-forward to 2025, we're at yet another crossroad.

Nvidia turned left, launching new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards with an emphasis on software and AI developments. Prices are as obscene as they have been, and Nvidia has had a plethora of issues since its launch. Intel took a sharp right with two 1440p GPUs costing less than $300 in an attempt to get anyone to purchase one. AMD has — thankfully — decided to head straight.

Launching the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, AMD completely changed the way it names its graphics cards. Gone are the days of 5000, 6000, and 7000, and we're now seeing a homogenized effort to make it easier for gamers to compare SKUs between AMD and Nvidia. These two GPUs are going up against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, though they are considerably cheaper and potentially better.

Having used both the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT extensively for a solid week, I've come to the conclusion that AMD has successfully launched two fantastic cards for 1440p and 4K gaming. The new RDNA 4 architecture is excellent for rasterized performance, and FSR 4 seems to be quite the upgrade over previous-gen FSR implementations. AMD needed to offer something special to compete against Nvidia, which is a step in the right direction.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is one of AMD's first GPUs powered by RDNA 4, capable of smooth 4K gaming with powerful internals and more advanced upscaling and frame generation technologies. It's the graphics card to buy for 4K gaming. Pros: Excellent 4K performance

Vastly improved ray tracing and upscaling

FSR 4 can more than double FPS

Butter-smooth 4K gaming for less than $600 Cons: FSR 4 support is somewhat limited

Still not quite as good as Nvidia for RT

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT pricing and availability

Graphics cards are the least affordable PC part gamers can buy for their system. Want the latest flagship Nvidia GPU? That'll be $2,000 at least, please. Thankfully, Intel is looking to claw some market share, which saw a super-aggressive launch for the B-series, offering 1440p gaming for less than $300. AMD typically followed Nvidia's pricing, undercutting its main rival slightly, but the company did a 180 this generation.

The RX 9070 costs $549, and the RX 9070 XT sits at just $599. That's $600 for a 4K graphics card with machine learning (ML) upscaling and all the latest bells and whistles with RNDA 4. Promising frame rates in the three digits for many games at high settings is not a bad deal for PC gamers. This GPU effectively replaces the RX 7900 series yet manages to cost a full $400 less than the RX 7900 XTX alone.

AMD faces some stiff competition in the $500 segment with the RTX 5070 having just released, but we'll be closely looking at these two GPUs, and AMD is most certainly coming out ahead. Throw in the latest AI-based upscaling using hardware, and Team Red is finally on a more level playing field with Nvidia. Make no mistake that unlike the RTX 5070, which is positioned as a 1440p GPU, the RX 9070 and 9070 XT are designed for 4K.

RX 9070 XT Shader Units 128 Ray Accelerators/Cores 64 AI Accelerators/Cores 64 Stream Processors 4096 Base Clock Speed 1660 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2970 MHz Memory Clock Speed 2518 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 644.6 GB/s Power Draw 304 W Architecture RDNA 4 Process 5 nm Price $599 Expand

RX 9070 Shader Units 128 Ray Accelerators/Cores 56 AI Accelerators/Cores 112 Stream Processors 3,584 Base Clock Speed 1330 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 2518 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 644.6 GB/s Power Draw 220 W Architecture RDNA 4 Process 5 nm Price $549 Expand

AMD's RX 9070 XT is the best $600 4K GPU

Finally, PC gamers have some good news