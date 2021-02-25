AMD expected to launch new Radeon RX 6700 series GPUs next week

AMD will be making some new announcements next week as it has scheduled a special event called “Where Gaming Begins: Episode 3” on March 3. The company is expected to launch new GPU models under its RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series, and if rumors are anything to go by, it could very well be the Radeon RX 6700 and the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

A reference card render of the upcoming GPU has been shared by AMD, which suggests that it could include some of the design queues as seen on the previously announced RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and the RX 6800 graphics cards. This one, however, will be smaller with a smaller cooling system with dual-fans and a dual-slot design. The card also seems to have three DisplayPorts and a single HDMI connection but is notably missing a USB Type-C port seen on the existing Big Navi GPUs. The upcoming GPU is also expected to share the same Navi 22 architecture as before.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

As per some leaked information, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will feature 40-compute units and 2560-stream processors with 12GB GDDR6 memory along with a 192-bit bus interface. It is expected to feature 16Gbps dies capable of a total bandwidth of 384GB/s. There is also a rumor that the 6700 XT could be offered with a 200W TDP while the RX 6700 might arrive with a rated TDP of 150W.

The new GPU announcement from AMD is scheduled for March 3 at 11 AM EST. It is expected that the RX 6700 series will go head to head with NVIDIA’s new RTX 3060, which officially hit markets today. Can AMD finally deliver a solid mid-range GPU to oust team green? Let us know what you think. Also, if you are planning to get your hands on the new RTX 3060, make sure you go through our stocks guide.