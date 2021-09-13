AMD Radeon Software 21.9.1 adds support for Windows 11

Today, AMD released a new version of its graphics driver and Radeon Software with support for Windows 11. The latest update, version 21.9.1, also adds support for a new auto overclocking feature on the latest AMD hardware.

Support for Windows 11 means you can access all of the features included in AMD’s Radeon Software if you’re running a preview build. It’s also important as we approach the official release of Windows 11 on October 5th. Features like Radeon Boost, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Radeon Image Sharpening are all supported now, along with all the other tools the company offers. If anything wasn’t working correctly for you before, this update may help.

The other big addition, Auto Overclock, is also noteworthy. While overclocking hardware is common in the enthusiast community, not everything is willing to dive into the steps required to enable it, especially when it can be risky to do so. With Auto Overblock, AMD will automatically boost both the GPU and CPU as appropriate, giving you some extra performance for gaming and other tasks. However, you do need to have both an AMD CPU and GPU for this to work.

If you’re more into manual tuning, the latest release also includes a new section for CPU tuning, so you can overclock just the CPU and not the GPU.

Other highlights in this release include initial support for Deathloop, the Arkane-developed title launching this week, as well as the Call of Duty Vanguard open beta. It also enables support for AMD Smart Access Memory if you have Radeon RX 5000-series GPUs. This was previously only available for the latest Radeon RX 6000 series.

Finally, this update fixes a few known issues, which you can read below:

Bug fixes in AMD Radeon Software 21.9.1 Visual artifacts in PAYDAY™ 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

On Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics, higher than expected memory clock speed and power consumption may be experienced when idle and the display’s resolution and refresh rate are set to specific values such as 1080p @ 60Hz.

While playing Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey, driver timeouts or black screens may be experienced on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 480 Graphics when the user quickly navigates through the game menus or swiftly looks around an environment with their character.

There are also still some known issues in this release:

Known issues in AMD Radeon Software 21.9.1 Open Broadcaster Software™ may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.

Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 500 Series Graphics.

AMD Radeon™ Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

Playing Horizon Zero Dawn™ for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

[AMD Link] Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

If you’re running Windows 11 or the new features interest, you can download the latest AMD Radeon Software here.