Key Takeaways AMD Software 23.12.1 brings an updated UI with a new Home and Gaming tab, as well as a shortcut to the HYPR-RX software.

The new software profile, HYPR-RX Eco, is designed to optimize GPU settings for systems with limited battery life, like gaming laptops and the SteamDeck.

The update expands support for OpenGL games and provides additional OS support, Vulkan driver updates, and improvements in machine learning and AI support.

AMD is closing out the year with a bang with their new AMD Software 23.12.1 release, which updates quite a few things for the RDNA 3 architecture GPUs. It brings additional game compatibility, a new UI redesign, and a new software profile, HYPR-RX Eco.

New Features

The first thing the new 23.12.1 software brings with it is an updated UI for AMD Software, called AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. This new version has an updated Home and Gaming tab.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition has a fresh new look for 2024. Source: Isaak Wong

The Home tab now displays art to improve the visual feel. It also includes the HYPR-RX software as a shortcut, allowing you to access your optimization settings with a single button click. Remember to hit “enable” on the Home tab to get your HYPR-RX settings ready.

There’s also a Global Experience tab with settings profiles you can choose from to optimize your gameplay without going into the HYPR-RX tab, including the new HYPR-RX Eco profile.

The Gaming tab has a new HYPR-RX Profiles feature, which allows users to swap between different user-determined settings to enhance their gaming experience. You can also view your HYPR-RX settings in more detail than was previously available.

HYPR-RX now allows for more detailed optimization. Source: Isaak Wong

AMD has also introduced a new profile to the HYPR-RX family, HYPR-RX Eco. This settings profile adjusts your optimization with battery life in mind. It’s designed for optimizing the GPU settings on systems like gaming laptops that rely on stored power when a user is traveling.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition extends Radeon™ Super Resolution, Overlay, Record, Stream, and FTRC support to OpenGL games. It also brings software-specific support to The Finals and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

With the new update, Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling is now available for Radeon RX 7900/7800/7700 chipsets on Windows 11 22H2. The update also brings some new support for the Vulkan driver. Finally, this update provides more DirectML support and additional optimization for programs like Topaz AI and DaVinci Resolve.

Additionally, AMD will no longer support the AMD Link program starting in January, 2024.

Fixed and currently known issues

There were also some bug fixes as well as some new issues that AMD has addressed with the new update. Firstly, they improved idle power usage in dual monitor setups using RX 7000 series GPUs. They also improved micro-stuttering issues when using Chromium-based browsers on systems that use both an RX 7000-series GPU and Ryzen 7000-series CPU concurrently.

Game-specific graphical issues with certain GPUs were fixed, including issues with Crysis Remastered, Final Fantasy X HD, Overwatch 2, and EA Sports WRC.

AMD has also addressed some known issues, such as desynced audio when recording footage in the AV1 codec. Certain monitors may also show an intermittent gray screen after updating the drivers. The graphics metric API may not appear on certain UWP applications. War Thunder players may also experience some ground texture flickering when playing with 4× SAAA.