When the news of AMD's delayed RX 9000 launch first came in, I was confident it would hurt the company's chances of making a dent against Nvidia's RTX 50 series. Even AMD fans had had enough of the protracted tease, and wanted some confirmation around the price and performance of the long-awaited RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. So, when the company finally announced the cards on March 6th, almost no one expected the event to go as well as it did.

Not only did AMD surprise everyone with the pricing, but it also came dangerously close to making the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti irrelevant, even if they were selling at MSRP. Team Red ensured the launch was all about raw performance instead of tall claims like a certain 70-class card beating a previous-gen 90-class card. Nvidia had already set a low bar, but AMD's RX 9000 series didn't just raise it; it smashed right through it to a near-flawless launch.

5 It offered significantly more value

Better than anyone hoped for