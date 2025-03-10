It’s finally happened — AMD has taken the fight to Nvidia with their latest GPUs, and from the looks of it, Team Red has the upper hand for the first time in what feels like a million years. The Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT are here, and they’re in direct competition with the newly-released Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti.

Of course, there’s also the fact that these new AMD cards are significantly cheaper, and they beat the 5070 cards quite considerably in many aspects. So, is it finally time to seriously consider upgrading your GPU and going with Team Red if you want a new gaming PC? Here’s everything you should know about the new AMD RX 9000 graphics cards before you put them on your radar.

6 FSR has finally caught up with DLSS

RDNA 4 is here to fight

AMD has finally dove into machine-learned graphics with their new RDNA 4 graphics cards, which brings the company’s upscaling tech several notches up in quality. The old pain points of ghosting, shimmering, and haziness? Gone. FSR4 is now neck-and-neck with DLSS 4 in terms of quality and clarity, even if it might be a bit heavier on the RX 9000 cards than its predecessor FSR3 — but it’s a fair trade, considering the huge jump in visual quality.

Choosing FSR for upscaling in any game used to be a matter of knowing you’re settling for inferior visual quality. Well, no longer, thanks to FSR4 truly delivering fantastic upscaled visuals, even without comparison to FSR3. Of course, the elephant in the room is that this remarkable jump in quality, where FSR4’s Performance mode on 4K delivers is just about 5% short of the RTX 5070 Ti’s DLSS 4’s transformer model in games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart while being significantly cheaper, and also offering more VRAM.

5 The RX 9000 cards could teach Nvidia about VRAM

Your move, Nvidia