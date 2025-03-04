Summary AMD is rumored to release RX 9060 XT in 8GB & 16GB versions.

Similar to RX 7600, the RX 9060 XT could offer similar performance across both versions.

8GB of memory may be insufficient for modern games, while 16GB might be excessive for a budget GPU.

Old habits die hard, and it looks like AMD is about to prove that sentiment. The company revealed that it's working on an RX 9060 XT during the livestream where it launched the RX 9070 XT, and details about the weaker card are starting to come out. The RX 9060 XT surfaced in a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing, which tipped off that AMD will release two versions of the graphics card -- one with 8GB of memory and another with 16GB.

This is the same playbook that AMD ran in the previous generation with its RX 7600. The budget GPU is among the best graphics cards you can buy, but AMD followed up the release with a 16GB version that offered almost identical performance for a $60 price increase. That made the upgraded version tough to recommend, as you can read about in our RX 7600 XT review.

The RX 9060 XT looks like it'll come in two flavors