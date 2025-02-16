Summary AMD Radeon RX 9070 releases March 6, close to Nvidia's delayed RTX 5070.

Earlier this year, we saw Nvidia begin the GPU wars with the release of the RTX 5090. People had a lot to say about it; some were positive, while others weren't so much. Well, now AMD is bringing its own card to the market, and if a leaked release date is to be believed, it seems that it's going to come quite soon.

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 reportedly releases on March 6th

As spotted by VideoCardz, the reliable leaker site Benchlife has posted an update on when we'll see AMD's newest GPU. As it states on its website (machine translated from Chinese):

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 will now go on sale on March 6, while the GeForce RTX 5070 12GB will be released on March 5, breaking the past practice of launching on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

You may be wondering why the GeForce RTX 5070 comes into this. Well, the company confirmed that it was delaying the GPU's February release date, citing "hardware issues" as its primary reason. And now the company has oh-so-conveniently parked its RTX 5070 release date one day before AMD's. Seems a little too convenient to me, and Benchlife agrees:

NVIDIA's similar approach inevitably makes people smell a bit of an attempt to squeeze out AMD. After all, there will be a lot of exposure before the launch, and now that AMD and NVIDIA are so close in time to the market, it is bound to squeeze the media's testing time and exposure pages.

It seems March is going to be a particularly busy month for GPU sellers and enthusiasts. And while Nvidia is seemingly trying to one-up AMD, for some, the damage to Team Green's reputation over its newest cards has already been done. In fact, some people claim that 2025 will be the year they swap to AMD.