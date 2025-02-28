Summary AMD says the RX 9070 XT is 26% faster than the RTX 3090 and the RX 9070 26% better than the RTX 3080 at 4K.

RX 9070 series GPUs target midrange gamers.

Both the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 feature a 16GB frame buffer, PCIe 5.0 support, and launch on March 6.

AMD has finally pulled back the curtain on its hotly anticipated RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. The two GPUs, which debut AMD’s new RDNA 4 architecture, have been at the forefront of the conversation for PC hardware over the past several months, and they might be the two most important graphics cards AMD has released in the past decade.

RX 9070 XT gaming performance

Let’s get the important bits out of the way first. AMD claims the RX 9070 XT is 26% faster than the RTX 3090 and 51% faster than the RX 6900 XT at 4K. Those aren’t great comparison points – both of those GPUs are two generations out of date – but those are the numbers AMD shared. For the base RX 9070, you’re looking at a 26% uplift over the RTX 3080 and 38% improvement over the RX 6800 XT, again at 4K.

AMD is using these older GPUs as touchstones because the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 aren’t gunning for the flagship crown like Nvidia’s RTX 5090. They’re targeting midrange gamers, and there’s a good chance that last-gen flagships will still offer better performance, albeit at a significantly higher price.