Nvidia's RTX 50 series launch was perhaps its worst in recent memory. The Blackwell GPUs offer barely anything to RTX 40 series owners, aren't even available to purchase at advertised prices, and are riddled with the typical Nvidia problems surrounding VRAM. While RTX 40 owners shouldn't think of a GPU upgrade this generation, those who have an RTX 30 series GPU should seriously consider jumping ship to AMD, thanks to the incredibly exciting RX 9070 XT.

AMD's current RDNA 4 flagship offers enticing value for money, much-improved ray tracing and upscaling performance, and sufficient VRAM for 1440p and 4K gaming. Except for those with an RTX 3090 (or RTX 3090 Ti), every RTX 30 series user has enough to gain from an upgrade to the RX 9070 XT. And, in most departments, it's a superior upgrade than switching to anything from the Nvidia camp.

4 Feels like a true upgrade over most RTX 30 GPUs

RTX 5070 got nothing on the RX 9070 XT