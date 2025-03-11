Summary AMD is giving away five RX 9070 XT GPUs, two of which are signed by the CEO, Dr. Lisa Su.

There are multiple ways to enter, but there are already over two million entries.

AMD's giveaway closes on March 13.

Despite being one of the best graphics cards you can buy, it's been next to impossible to find AMD's new RX 9070 XT. It's sold out at retailers, scalpers are asking for quadruple-digit prices, and it could be months before the card is back in stock. But you might be able to get your hands on one for free, signed by AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su, with a new giveaway.

Five free RX 9070 XTs for five winners

Two of them are even signed