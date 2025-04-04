It's no secret that AMD's recent RX 9070 XT is one of the best graphics cards you can buy with its highly competitive price and solid 4K performance. Still, I didn't expect it to fly so close to Nvidia's last-gen RTX 4080 Super. These two GPUs are in completely different performance classes, but despite that, they deliver similar specs and performance. And even with AMD taking a slight backseat overall, the RX 9070 XT is the GPU to buy.

I'll be covering both cards here point-for-point, but if you want to dive deeper into either of them, make sure to read our AMD RX 9070 XT review and Nvidia RTX 4080 Super review.

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend 8.5 / 10 The Radeon RX 9070 XT is one of AMD's first GPUs powered by RDNA 4, capable of smooth 4K gaming with powerful internals and more advanced upscaling and frame generation technologies. It's the graphics card to buy for 4K gaming. Pros & Cons Excellent 4K performance Vastly improved ray tracing and upscaling FSR 4 can more than double FPS Still not quite as good as Nvidia for RT FSR 4 support is somewhat limited $670 at Newegg

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super 7.5 / 10 The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super FE is a gorgeous high-end graphics card with one of the best cooling solutions I've ever used. It's worth considering for high-end PC builds for 4K gamers, even if it isn't necessarily the best value proposition. Pros & Cons Solid performance for higher-resolution gaming Impeccable build quality and cooling performance Whisper quiet cooling fans Three-slot design covers useful PCIe slots on motherboard 12VHPWR socket requires a new PSU or a bulky adapter $999 at NVIDIA



RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 Super: Surprisingly similar specs

Two different performance classes, but largely similar specs

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Shader Units 128 Ray Accelerators/Cores 64 AI Accelerators/Cores 64 Base Clock Speed 1660 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2970 MHz Memory Clock Speed 2518 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 644.6 GB/s Power Draw 304 W Architecture RDNA 4 Process 5 nm Price $599 Expand

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Shader Units 10240 Ray Accelerators/Cores 80 AI Accelerators/Cores 320 Base Clock Speed 2295MHz Boost Clock Speed 2550MHz Memory Clock Speed 1438MHz Memory Capacity 16GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 736.3 GB/s Power Draw 320W Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5nm Price $1000 Expand

The RX 9070 XT and RTX 4080 Super are in two different performance classes, with AMD's card targeting midrange gamers looking for solid 4K performance and stellar 1440p performance, and Nvidia's pushing more toward flagship 4K frame rates. Despite that, the two cards have very similar specs, and it'd be easy to mistake the RX 9070 XT as a direct RTX 4080 Super competitor if you ignored the price and naming conventions.

AMD and Nvidia use different architecture designs, so the cores and clock speeds aren't really important here. The performance they can deliver is what's important. Elsewhere, the comparisons are clearer. Memory is where the RX 9070 XT punches above its weight class, with AMD delivering 16GB of GDDR6 memory, matching what the RTX 4080 Super offers. Nvidia uses faster GDDR6X modules, and the overall memory bandwidth is higher as a result, but that doesn't amount to much of a performance difference.

Power is another area where these two GPUs are similar, but that's a win for Nvidia. The RTX 4080 Super -- and all Ada Lovelace cards, for that matter -- is extremely efficient. It's able to deliver higher performance than the RX 9070 XT while operating within a very similar power window, which is impressive. Both cards are built on a 5nm node, too, so Nvidia isn't getting any extra efficiency points purely on a more advanced process.

Winner: Tie

RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 Super: Pricing is all over the place

But AMD still holds the edge