There's been a lot going on in the world of graphics cards, and a lot of the frenzy is focused around AMD's new RX 9070 XT and Nvidia's RTX 5070. Both GPUs clock in around $600, they both target 1440p with enough grunt to scale up to 4K, and they both come with AI-assisted upscaling and frame generation. That might leave you with the impression that these two GPUs are similar, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

After taking both GPUs out for a spin, there's a clear performance winner. I'll hit all the high-level details here, from performance to pricing, but make sure to read our RTX 5070 review and RX 9070 XT review for a full breakdown of these two cards.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Founder's Edition 6.5 / 10 The Nvidia RTX 5070 is a midrange graphics card featuring the Blackwell architecture, and it offers around 20% faster performance than last-gen's RTX 4070. Pros & Cons Cool and quiet Founder's Edition design Over 20% faster than an RTX 4070 DLSS 4 can multiply your frame rate Marginal gains over the RTX 4070 Super DLSS 4 calls for a high base frame rate $549 at Best Buy

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend 8.5 / 10 AMD's RX 9070 XT is the flagship card from the RDNA 4 range. It targets 1440p, but its 16GB frame buffer allows it to achieve solid performance at 4K, too. Like other RDNA 4 cards, it also comes with FSR 4 support. Pros & Cons Excellent 4K performance Vastly improved ray tracing and upscaling FSR 4 can more than double FPS FSR 4 support is somewhat limited Still not quite as good as Nvidia for RT $669 at Newegg



RX 9070 XT vs RTX 5070: Some important spec differences

Keep that frame buffer in mind

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Ray Accelerators/Cores 64 AI Accelerators/Cores 64 Stream Processors 4096 Base Clock Speed 1660 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2970 MHz Memory Clock Speed 2518 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 644.6 GB/s Power Draw 304 W Architecture RDNA 4 Process 5 nm Price $599 Expand

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ray Accelerators/Cores 48 AI Accelerators/Cores 192 Stream Processors 6144 Base Clock Speed 2325 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2512 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1750 MHz Memory Capacity 12GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 672 GB/s Power Draw 250W Architecture Blackwell Process TSMC 4N Price $549 Expand

AMD and Nvidia use entirely different architectures, so it isn't worth comparing the majority of the specs. Nvidia may come with higher base clock speeds, for example, but that doesn't inherently make the RTX 5070 faster. With different core designs and architectures, specs like clock speed react differently depending on the specific GPU.

There are two areas where some spec comparisons between the RTX 5070 and RX 9070 XT are worth it, though -- memory and power. For memory, AMD comes out on top with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Nvidia sports less capacity on the RTX 5070 at 12GB, though it's leveraging faster GDDR7 memory. Despite sporting less capacity and a thinner memory bus as a result, Nvidia actually has a slight lead in bandwidth due to the speed of GDDR7.

Capacity is a point in AMD's favor, though, particularly if you plan on playing at 4K. Both of these GPUs are capable of running games at 4K with a mixture of upscaling and frame generation, but VRAM-limited games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will prompt you to reduce your texture quality at 4K on the RTX 5070. The RTX 5070 is still usable in these games, but the bump to memory on the RX 9070 XT still earns a point for Team Red.

For power, Nvidia comes in lower with a TDP of 250W while AMD lists the TDP of the RX 9070 XT at the odd level of 304W. I won't split hairs over 50W when talking about two powerful GPUs, but Nvidia comes out slightly ahead on that front.

AMD has a slight lead here due to the RX 9070 XT's 16GB frame buffer, but that's only relevant if you're playing at 4K and running games that can saturate 16GB of VRAM. Given the bandwidth and Nvidia's use of faster GDDR7 memory, as well as the power advantage of the RTX 5070, this round is deadlocked.

Winner: Tie

RX 9070 XT vs RTX 5070: Similar prices (on paper)

They're both sold out, too