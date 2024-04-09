AMD Ryzen 5 3600 $85 $135 Save $50 Despite not being the latest chip from AMD, this CPU still offers tons of power and is perfect if you're looking to build a PC on the cheap. Right now, you can score this CPU for just $84.99 for a limited time. $85 at Amazon

If you've ever wanted to build a new PC but found the process daunting, you aren't alone. While it can be complicated and overwhelming, it really doesn't need to be. Perhaps one of the most difficult parts of any build is matching your CPU with a proper motherboard. Once you get over this hurdle, it's pretty much smooth sailing, with components like the PSU and a graphics card just being a matter of preference.

With that said, we've found an impressive deal on this AMD CPU that drops that price down by 37%, which means, you can now score this processor for an absolute bargain, as it comes in at just $84.99 for a limited time. All you need to do is pair with a AM4 motherboard and you'll be good to go. Just be sure to get this deal while you can because it won't last long.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU?

Despite its age, this CPU is still a great option if you're looking for a lot of power at an extremely affordable price. You get 6 cores with 12 threads, and a max boost up to 4.2GHz. In addition, it also comes bundled with a CPU fan with AMD's Wraith Cooler, which is great added value.

When it comes to performance, you're going to get great numbers from this CPU, and it will be best suited to a gaming rig that's going to be played at 1080p or 1440p. As far as RAM pairings go, you're looking at DDR4 with support up to 3200. As stated prior, this is an AM4 chip, so you'll need to pair it with an AM4 motherboard.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this CPU, and for the most part, it will work for most applications. So even if gaming isn't your main focus, you're still going to get a lot of power out of this unit, which is great for every day use or even light video or audio editing.

Just be sure to grab it while you can because at this price, the deal won't last long. And best of all, you'll get quick shipping and easy returns since you're purchasing through Amazon.