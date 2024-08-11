A fantastic buy at 45% off AMD Ryzen 5 5500 $87 $159 Save $72 This is a great CPU if you're looking to build an affordable gaming PC. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale. $87 at Amazon $87 at Newegg

If you're looking to build a budget gaming PC, we recommend going with this AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU. Not only does it come in at a fantastic price, but it also offers great performance. And while it might not be the latest CPU from AMD, it still offers lots of value, especially with its recent discount that knocks 45% off. For a limited time, you can score this CPU for just $87, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU?

The Ryzen 5 5500 is an older CPU that still offers a lot if you're not looking to get the latest and greatest from AMD. The AM4 processor features 6 cores and 12 thread, with a base operating frequency of 3.6Ghz that can boost to 4.2Ghz when needed. It also supports up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM and comes with a cooler in the box.

Now if there is one drawback to this CPU, it's that it tops out at PCIe 3.0, which means you won't be able to utilize the latest PCIe 4.0 devices like SSDs and graphics cards. But again, you're still going to be able to find plenty of great parts out there, and most of them can be had for an absolute bargain. Of course, if you're worried about this, you can always upgrade to the Ryzen 5 5600 for PCIe 4.0 support.

For the most part, you really shouldn't have any issues with building a PC that comes in at a really affordable price. Of course, you can always splurge on a better graphics card, but we'll leave that up to you. Just be sure to grab this CPU at this price while you can because this deal won't last long.