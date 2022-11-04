The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X isn't a new chip by any means, but it still offers a lot of power at a very good price. Now, the price has dropped to its lowest yet, coming in at $159. So, if you've been looking to build an AMD-based PC or are just trying to upgrade an older computer, now is a perfect time to pick up this chip.
There are a lot of different options in the Ryzen 5 5000-series line, but the 5600X is a good middle-of-the-road CPU that doesn't break the bank. As far as its specifications, it has six cores, and 12 threads, and has a base frequency at 3.7Ghz that can ramp up to 4.6Ghz when needed. It has support for DDR4 memory up to 128GB. For the most part, things look good, and the chip runs great for gaming.
|Specification
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|CPU Socket
|AMD AM4
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Lithography
|TSMC 7nm FinFET
|Base Frequency
|3.7GHz
|Boost Frequency
|Up to 4.6GHz
|Unlocked for overclocking?
|Yes
|L3 Cache
|32MB
|Default TDP
|65W
|Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax)
|90°C
|Memory Support
|DDR4 up to 3200MHz Up to 128GB
|Integrated Graphics
|NA
In addition, the 5600X offers support for PCIe 4.0, which means you'll be able to take advantage of the latest GPUs and other supported accessories on the market. If there is one drawback of the 5600X, it would be that it doesn't have integrated graphics, which means you'll want to have a graphics card available when building a new PC.
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is now priced at $159 and, as a little added bonus, comes with a free copy of the game, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. If this isn't quite what you're looking for, you can always check out other deals available during Black Friday, or if you need a different CPU option, check out some of the best CPUs of 2022 or go with the newer Ryzen 7000 series.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is our pick for the best overall CPU if you're leaning towards an AMD-based build. It's not as powerful as the Ryzen 9 5950X, but it's way cheaper and it beats nearly all the Intel chips in its category and beyond.