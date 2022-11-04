The Ryzen 5 5600X is a good option for building an AMD-based gaming computer. Now, it's an even better choice with its newly discounted price.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X isn't a new chip by any means, but it still offers a lot of power at a very good price. Now, the price has dropped to its lowest yet, coming in at $159. So, if you've been looking to build an AMD-based PC or are just trying to upgrade an older computer, now is a perfect time to pick up this chip.

There are a lot of different options in the Ryzen 5 5000-series line, but the 5600X is a good middle-of-the-road CPU that doesn't break the bank. As far as its specifications, it has six cores, and 12 threads, and has a base frequency at 3.7Ghz that can ramp up to 4.6Ghz when needed. It has support for DDR4 memory up to 128GB. For the most part, things look good, and the chip runs great for gaming.

Specification AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU Socket AMD AM4 Cores 6 Threads 12 Lithography TSMC 7nm FinFET Base Frequency 3.7GHz Boost Frequency Up to 4.6GHz Unlocked for overclocking? Yes L3 Cache 32MB Default TDP 65W Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax) 90°C Memory Support DDR4 up to 3200MHz Up to 128GB Integrated Graphics NA

In addition, the 5600X offers support for PCIe 4.0, which means you'll be able to take advantage of the latest GPUs and other supported accessories on the market. If there is one drawback of the 5600X, it would be that it doesn't have integrated graphics, which means you'll want to have a graphics card available when building a new PC.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is now priced at $159 and, as a little added bonus, comes with a free copy of the game, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. If this isn't quite what you're looking for, you can always check out other deals available during Black Friday, or if you need a different CPU option, check out some of the best CPUs of 2022 or go with the newer Ryzen 7000 series.