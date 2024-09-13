AMD Ryzen 5 7600 $182 $229 Save $47 AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 is an entry-level processor from the company, offering six-core performance at a more affordable price. Capable of boosting up to 5.1GHz, this 65W chip is a mighty package with an efficient architecture for a killer PC build. For a limited time, you can score this CPU for one of its lowest prices to date, so get it while you can. $182 at Amazon $182 at Newegg $183 at B&H

If you've been thinking about building a new PC, chances are, you've been looking at your options when it comes to CPUs. While Intel is generally the one enthusiasts prefer, AMD is having a bit of moment right now thanks to its reliable chips that aren't embroiled in a massive scandal that sees stability compromised across its desktops and laptops products.

In fact, if you're looking to build a gaming PC with lots of power, that's easy on the wallet, AMD is definitely the way to go. With that said, the Ryzen 5 7600 is now currently on sale, with a discount that drops it down to just $182. This deal can save you $47 off the current retail price, which might sound like a lot, but the drop does bring down the price to one of its lowest to date for one of our favorite CPUs. So if you're planning a build, we recommend grabbing this chip at this price while you can.

What's great about AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 CPU?

You can't really ask for much more when it comes to this price. The Ryzen 5 7600 is one of our favorite CPUs of 2024 and offers excellent bang for your buck. Despite being an affordable option, it still packs lots of power too, thanks to its 6-core, 12-thread design with a base clock speed of 4.5GHz that cranks up to 5.1GHz when needed. And perhaps best of all, it does all this while having a TDP of just 65W.

As far as other specifications, this CPU is built on AMD's newer AM5 platform, which means you'll need a compatible AM5 motherboard and also DDR5 RAM. What's great is that, since this platform was introduced pretty recently, it's going to be sticking around for a little while, with support right now planned until sometime in 2027. This is a good thing to know, especially if you think you might be upgrading sometime in the next couple of years or may even be moving on to something new.

Overall, you're going to get a lot of power from this CPU, making it a great option if you're just a casual PC user or gamer. Just be sure to pick it up while the deal's in place to save. And if you want some more options, you can always explore what Intel has to offer as well.