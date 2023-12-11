AMD Ryzen 5 7600 $194 $229 Save $35 AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 is the new entry-level processor from the company, offering six-core performance at a more affordable price. Capable of boosting up to 5.1GHz, this 65W chip is a mighty package with an efficient architecture for a killer PC build. $194 at Amazon

This is one of the best AMD CPUs on the market in 2023. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 delivers when it comes to performance and is the latest processor from the company that's based on Zen 4 architecture that's built on a 5nm process. Of course, this also means that it arrives in a new socket type, AM5, which will require a new motherboard for those trying to upgrade from an older model CPU.

With that said, there's a lot to love here with this CPU, especially since its down to its lowest price ever coming in at just $194. While the discount isn't huge, it is still a great deal. If you've been looking to upgrade and wanted to grab a new AMD AM5 CPU, this is going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 5 7600?

When it comes to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 comes with 6-cores and 12-threads, and has a TDP of just 65W. The CPU runs at 3.8Ghz and can boost up to 5.1GHz. The CPU also supports PCIe 5.0, and it can only be paired with DDR5 memory. As stated before, with a new AM5 socket, that means you're going to need a new motherboard. Luckily, you don't have to go with the best motherboards here, as there are plenty of affordable motherboards.

When it comes to performance, this is going to be a great chip for pretty much any application. While there are better AM5 CPUs, you won't find better value than the Ryzen 5 7600. So if you've been thinking about upgrading and wanted something that wasn't going to break the bank, this CPU is going to be one of the best options available. Of course, if you're thinking about going to Intel, that's a whole different story. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can because it won't last long.