When picking out a processor for your desktop, understanding the differences between available options is crucial. The AMD Ryzen 5 8500G and the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 are similar processors that deliver great performance at an affordable price. If you're building a new PC, your CPU will be one of the cornerstone components in your rig that will determine which type of motherboard to buy. The Ryzen 5 8500G and the Ryzen 5 7600 are two AM5-socket APUs, the newest socket from AMD.

The question is, which one should you buy? Let's compare specs, performance, value, and efficiency to find the best processor for your next PC build.

Price, specs, and availability

The Ryzen 5 8500G was unveiled at CES this past January and was officially released on January 31, 2024. It is available for purchase from any major retailer and online stores such as Best Buy and Amazon. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 7600 was released back in January 2023. Both models utilize the AM5 socket, meaning either processor will provide you with an upgrade path to any Ryzen CPU over the next two years.

Regarding specs, the primary difference between these processors is the base clock speeds and integrated graphics. The 8500G features a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz and Radeon 740M graphics. Meanwhile, the 7600 features a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz and Radeon RDNA 2 integrated graphics. The 8500G is the cheaper processor, with an MSRP of $180, while the Ryzen 5 7600 costs around $240, but it is, at the time of writing, out-of-stock at most retailers.



AMD Ryzen 5 8500G AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Brand AMD AMD Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Socket AM5 AM5 Base Clock Speed 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz Boost Clock Speed Up to 5.0GHz 5.1 GHz Cache 16 MB 33 MB PCIe 4.0 5.0 TDP 65 W 65 W

Performance

The 7600 is the faster processor

Source: XDA-Developers

With an MSRP of $220, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is the more expensive and faster processor. Last year, when we reviewed the Ryzen 5 7600, we were pleased with how powerful the 7600 was for an entry-level processor. The six physical cores provided an excellent gaming experience and were even capable of some rendering projects, too.

The 7600 has a higher base clock speed of 3.8 GHz than the 8500G's 3.5 GHz. Additionally, the 8500G can only boost to 5.0 GHz, and while not much higher, the 7600 is technically faster, with a 5.1 GHz boost clock speed. This translates to better performance in both gaming and productivity.

With the Ryzen 5 7600, you can expect to play your favorite titles at 1440p and 4K resolutions, especially if you pair the mighty processor with one of the best GPUs. Performance isn't bad on the 8500G, and you can expect to play titles at 1440p with a discrete graphics card or with low settings at 1080p if utilizing the Radeon 740M integrated graphics.

The major difference is in integrated graphics. If you prefer to use integrated graphics, the 8500G is the better pick. The Ryzen 5 7600's RDNA 2 Radeon graphics are not anywhere near as powerful as the Radeon graphics, and you could get away with playing 1080p resolution Esports titles with the 8500G.

Value

PCIe limitations on the 8500G push the 7600 to the top

Source: XDA-Developers

The Ryzen 5 8500G is a great APU for anyone on a budget or for anyone who doesn't plan on installing a GPU since the 8500G limits you to four PCIe x4.0 expansion cards. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 7600 supports PCIe 5.0 x16 lanes for add-on GPUs and expansion cards.

Due to these restrictions, we started to understand that the 8500G was designed to be used with Radeon-integrated graphics, and your build would perform worse with a dedicated graphics card. There's little to no future-proofing with the 8500G, and while the 7600 is a year older than the 8500G, it packs more of a punch in 2024. However, for a gamer only concerned with playing e-sports titles in 1080p, the 8500G will get the job done, although you might have to tweak your settings in some titles.

That being said, the Ryzen 5 8500G also offers great value for anyone building a small-form-factor PC and doesn't plan on buying a graphics card. It offers decent productivity performance that nearly mirrors the Ryzen 5 7600, and if you don't plan on gaming, it is a better value processor than the Ryzen 5 7600.

AMD Ryzen 5 8500G vs Ryzen 5 7600: Which os right for you?

Source: XDA-Developers

The Ryzen 5 7600 is, no matter which way you cut it, the more powerful processor when compared with the newer Ryzen 5 8500G. It delivers better gaming performance, features more PCIe 4.0 lanes, allowing you to upgrade your graphics over time, and it punches well above its weight, even stepping on the toes of the next-level 7600X processor, making it one of the best CPUs for mid-range builds. However, at the time of writing, stock issues made this CPU difficult to buy in North America, but more should be in stock at major retailers soon.

The Ryzen 5 8500G isn't as impressive, and it finds itself in an awkward space. It is less powerful than the last generation 7600 and not much cheaper than the more powerful Ryzen 5 8600G. If you're looking for a cheap APU and don't play games or are looking to play E-sports titles such as Counter-Strike at lower settings, then it's a decent, affordable choice. Just remember, it's not very futureproof due to the lack of more PCIe 4.0 lanes.