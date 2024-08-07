AMD Ryzen 5 8600G $182 $229 Save $47 The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is an affordable APU with integrated graphics processing. This allows you to play games without a dedicated GPU with good results at 1080p. $182 at Amazon

There are a lot of great options when it comes to CPUs, but if you're looking to build a new gaming rig and want a processor that's not going to break the bank but still offers lots of performance, then the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is going to be for you. Not only does this CPU deliver performance above its price tag, it can now be had for far less than its original price, with a stellar discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet.

For a limited time, you can score this Ryzen 5 8600G for just $182, which is 21% less than its current retail price. When we originally reviewed this CPU, we stated that "it was the only affordable gaming CPU you should buy." And that still holds true today, especially at its newly discounted price. So get this deal while you can because it won't last long.

What's great about AMD's Ryzen 5 8600G?

What makes the Ryzen 5 8600G such a great choice is not only its price, but also its performance as well. It comes with integrated graphics, which means, if you're on a budget, you won't need to purchase a dedicated graphics card to play games. As far as what you're getting, this AM5 processor has 6 cores with 12 threads, and features a base clock speed of 4.3Ghz that can top out at 5Ghz.

If all of that wasn't enough, as stated before, you're also going to get integrated graphics here as well, which is on par with a Radeon 760M with 8 GPU cores. This processor also comes with a bundled cooler, which isn't the best, but it will still get the job done. In our testing, we saw popular games like Elden Ring hit close to 60 frames per second, while oldies like GTA V peaked at 90fps.

So long as you're looking to game at 1080p, this APU is really going to blow you away with its performance and fantastic price. So, if you've been thinking about building a new PC without a dedicated graphics card and want something that's not going to break the bank, the Ryzen 5 8600G is going to be the one to get.