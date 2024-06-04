AMD Ryzen 5 8600G $199 $230 Save $31 The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is an affordable APU with integrated graphics processing. This allows you to play games without a dedicated GPU with good results at 1080p. $199 at Amazon $199 at Newegg $199 at B&H

If you're looking to start fresh and build a new gaming PC on a budget, you can't go wrong with choosing an AMD CPU. The brand has a wide variety of options to choose from, but we think this Ryzen 5 8600G that's now on sale, is going to be an excellent option thanks to its awesome performance and alluring price.

For a limited time, you can score the Ryzen 5 8600G for an absolute steal as it drops to its lowest price to date. The discount might not seem all that steep considering that it's just $30 off, but it's the best price we've seen on this CPU, so get it while you can.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G?

This is just one of those special CPUs that manages to get a lot of things right but doesn't cost a lot of money. As mentioned countless times before, this is the CPU you want to buy if you're looking to build a new gaming PC on the cheap. For $199, you're going to be getting plenty of performance and, best of all, since this CPU has integrated graphics, you won't need to buy an external graphics card to play games.

As far as the numbers go, this CPU packs 6 cores, 12 threads, and operates at a base clock speed of 4.3Ghz. Of course, when needed, it can also boost to 5Ghz. As far as other details, this is an AM5 CPU, which means it's going to be based on AMD's latest technology. This is good, considering that if you want to upgrade your CPU later, you most likely won't need to buy a new motherboard.

What's also great about this particular model is that it includes AMD's Wraith Stealth cooler as well, which means no additional cooling components are required. Now, of course, this isn't going to be the strongest CPU out there, but if you're looking to game, and want to do it at an affordable price, this is going to be the way to go. Especially now that we're seeing this awesome discount on the CPU for a limited time.