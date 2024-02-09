AMD Ryzen 5 8600G Incredible 1080p gaming performance The Ryzen 5 8600G is a budget-friendly APU that punches well above its weight. The affordability of this CPU is perfect for building a budget-friendly gaming PC. Considering the budget section of the market doesn’t have great GPU options right now, this is a very viable choice for entry-level gaming. Pros Great gaming performance at 1080p Superb value Great for compact gaming PC builds Cons Included stock cooler is not that great $230 at Amazon$230 at Newegg

AMD’s 8000G desktop processors are finally here, and they boast incredible performance uplifts thanks to the new integrated graphics. The most appealing option out of the APU lineup is the $230 Ryzen 5 8600G. It boasts six cores, 12 threads, a boost clock of up to 5GHz, and Radeon 760M integrated graphics.

While the 8600G is a strong contender for one of the best CPUs, it certainly has its work cut out for it against the competition. AMD’s own Ryzen 5 7600X is one of the better mid-range options out there, and it’s often on sale at around the same price as the 8600G. So, which chip is better for you? Let’s take a close look at how they compare to answer that question.

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G vs 7600X: Price, availability, and specs

The Ryzen 5 8600G launched alongside the rest of the 8000G APU lineup at CES. It’s a Zen 4 processor, meaning it uses the same AM5 socket as the Ryzen 7000 series. This new APU comes with a stock cooler out of the box and is priced at $230.

On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 7600X has been around for a while. It launched in September 2022 with an MSRP of $300. The 7600X features six cores, 12 threads, a boost clock of 5.1GHz, and a 105W TDP. Neither processor supports DDR4, as the AM5 motherboard platform is DDR5-only.

Performance

Raw graphical vs CPU power



AMD Ryzen 5 8600G AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Brand AMD AMD Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Socket AM5 AM5 Base Clock Speed 4.3 GHz 4.7 Boost Clock Speed 5.0 GHz 5.4 Graphics AMD Radeon 760M Radeon RDNA 2 TDP 65 W 105W

At MSRP, these CPUs are in a slightly different price bracket. However, while the retail price for the 7600X is $300, it can usually be found for much less. We don’t have a review for the 7600X, but we did review the Ryzen 5 7600. Our review found that the 7600X was faster in some tests, but showed a negligible difference in other tests.

Regardless, the 7600X is a strong CPU that delivered great results in CPU-Z, Geekbench 5, and 7-Zip. When paired with a great GPU like the RTX 4070, you can expect excellent performance at both 1080p and 1440p in modern Triple-A games.

The performance story is a bit different with the Ryzen 5 8600G. As this is an APU, the focus is more on integrated graphics performance rather than raw CPU performance. This means you can use the processor for both work and gaming without a discrete GPU that draws extra power and produces heat. It’s a great option for people looking to build a compact PC or those who are more casual gamers with a tight budget.

Compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5600G, the new 8600G has significantly higher clock speeds and more cache to work with. The 5600G was limited to a boost clock of 4.4GHz and a total cache of 19MB. In contrast, the 8600G can boost up to 5GHz and has a total cache of 22MB. This translates to much better performance in both productivity and gaming.

In our review, we noted a 5-10% reduction in core performance when comparing the 8600G against the 7600X. This means that it lags a bit behind the 7600X in terms of performance, but the trade-off is worth it for the superior graphics performance.

Speaking of which, at 1080p, we found that the 8600G was capable of delivering 62 FPS in Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1080p, low settings). Not bad at all for integrated graphics. If your main focus is to play E-sport titles like Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, or Fortnite at 1080p, you can certainly get away with just using the Ryzen 5 8600G.

To sum it up, if CPU performance is important to you, it should be no surprise that the 7600X performs better. Compared to the 8600G, it has a higher boost clock of 5.4GHz, double the L3 cache (32 MB), and support for PCIe 5.0.

On the flip side, the 8600G is cheaper, offers better graphical performance, and comes with a stock cooler out of the box.

Value

Budget vs Mid-range

At the retail price without accounting for discounts, the newer 8600G has the Ryzen 5 7600X beat in terms of value. We say that not because the 8600G is the better value, but because of the fact the 7600X is awkwardly priced. For $70 less, you can pick up the Ryzen 5 7600 (non-X), which delivers great gaming performance with a lower TDP.

On top of that, the newer Core i5 14600K is a better buy if you’re looking at the 7600X. While Intel’s i5 offering is more expensive, it promises much better performance in terms of both productivity and gaming performance. The Intel chip is also better at multi-core performance.

Considering these points, AMD has no choice but to slash the price of the 7600X or offer regular discounts. At MSRP, the 7600X is not a CPU that you should be buying right now. It’s a much better offering when it’s on sale for around $220-$240.

As for the 8600G, it’s a much better value at $230 for those who can’t afford a GPU right now. Graphics card pricing is ridiculous right now, and budget gamers don’t have a lot of great options to pick from apart from the used market. At $230, the 8600G offers decent gaming performance at 1080p, a lower TDP than the 7600X, and a stock cooler out of the box.

Of course, the 7600X is still a very strong CPU, and if you care about raw CPU performance, it’s always going to perform better than the 8600G. It’s just that, at retail price, it’s very hard to recommend considering we have options like the Ryzen 5 7600 and the Core i5 14600K.

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which should you buy?

Right now, it’s hard to recommend the 7600X at its retail price. You have to consider that the 7600X has been outclassed by the Core i5 14600K, and the fact that the Ryzen 5 7600 is a better value at a lower price. For budget gamers who want decent gaming performance without the additional cost of a graphics card, the Ryzen 5 8600G is an excellent gateway to entry-level gaming.

However, if you manage to find the Ryzen 5 7600X at a discounted price that’s close to the 8600G, it’s definitely worth buying. If you want better raw CPU performance and absolutely need a dedicated graphics card, it’s a purchase you can’t go wrong with. Just keep in mind that there are a lot of other options in the $200-$300 range, so keep an eye on pricing and discounts.