AMD Ryzen 5 9600X $222 $279 Save $57 The 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is a powerful processor with an efficient 65W TDP. This Zen 5 CPU has integrated graphics, DDR5 support, and a maximum boost of around 5.4GHz. It's ideal for systems where the most computing power isn't required, such as gaming rigs and general PC builds. $222 at Amazon

There are a lot of great CPUs to choose from. But if you're looking for something that's going to work well in your setup without costing an arm and a leg, then AMD CPUs are going to be the way to go. You get a wide selection of options to choose from, making them great for budget PC builds or top-end gaming rigs.

With that said, we've spotted this fantastic discount on one of our favorite AMD CPUs as it drops to its lowest price yet. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is extremely efficient, while at the same time offering impressive single and multicore performance. Best of all, during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, it can now be had for just $222, which is the best price we've seen to date.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X?