Can you believe we're only on the second generation of AMD processors since the AM5 platform launched alongside the AMD Ryzen 7000 series in 2022? Almost two years have passed and we're back with all-new AMD Ryzen desktop processors. The battle between AMD and Intel has heated over recent years and although Intel showed signs of struggle with its manufacturing nodes and pushing its processors a little too hard, AMD failed to capitalize on this by launching some truly special processors. The 7000 series of Ryzen chips were great, but not perfect and they ran a little too hot.

It's why I loved the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and I still regard it as one of the best CPUs for value and efficiency. Enter the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X. Gone are the 105W TDP ratings, replaced by a TDP of just 65W. With a power draw limit of around 88W from the AM5 socket, these processors are positioned as efficient chips with the performance to surpass their predecessors. Intel will still likely hold the lead in raw computing power with more cores, threads, and higher power draw, but AMD is set to take the market by storm with a more efficient architecture for cooler results.

Price, specs, and availability

Let's start with the prices. AMD has given the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X an effective discount compared to previous-gen processors. The Ryzen 5 9600X is priced at $279 and the Ryzne 7 9700X will set you back $359. Core counts have stayed the same with the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X rocking 6 physical cores and 12 threads. The base clock speed comes in at 3.9 GHz and it can boost up to 5.4 GHz with stock settings. Like the 7000 series of chips, PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support are available with a basic Radeon iGPU setup for video output.

38MB of cache will help the CPU store more instructions before offloading data to system memory. The star of the show, like the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, is the 65W TDP. Speaking of the 9700X, this 8-core CPU has 16 threads, 40MB of cache, base and boost speeds of 3.8 GHz and 5.5 GHz, and the same underpinnings as its slightly less-capable Zen 5 sibling.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Socket AM5 Cores 6 Threads 12 Base Clock Speed 3.9 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.4 GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 38 MB RAM support DDR5-6000 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 65W Expand

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X Socket AM5 Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock Speed 3.8 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.5 GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 40 MB RAM support DDR5-6000 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 65W Expand

AM5 and Zen 5

A match made in heaven

Zen 5 is a big deal for AMD. Billed as an ambitious project for the teams, the AMD Ryzen 9000 series promises the fastest performance for gamers and creators, all with the most efficient options on the market. Looking at Intel's current line-up of 14th-gen processors, this shouldn't be too much trouble. Zen 5 is a massive undertaking with AVX-512 and VNNI computational capabilities implemented for machine learning and artificial intelligence. You're probably as sick as I am with those terms, but they're important as the industry moves forward with new tech being loaded into software and games.

Higher performance, yet the 9600X and 9700X promise lower thermals, power draw, and pricing. What's not to like?

An instruction-per-clock (IPC) gain of 16% is colossal and shows the company is taking full advantage of the improvements offered by TSMC's newer manufacturing processes. AMD isn't shy about working in double-digit IPC gains and we've seen as much with Zen 2 and Zen 3 architecture launches. Incredibly, AMD has measured an average of 22% performance-per-watt improvement across its 9000 series of chips. I've only had the opportunity to test and share data on the 9600X and 9700X with this review, but I can believe their figures with what we've seen so far. These processors are incredibly efficient.

Close

As part of the Ryzen 9000 launch, AMD is pushing older motherboards to showcase lasting socket and platform support. Original AM5 motherboards launching with 7000 series chips will work with the new 9000 series without a BIOS flash. However, to get the most out of the new platform, new BIOS updates will be available with AGESA 1.2.0.0a, which includes tweaks and optimizations for newer CPUs. Support for faster memory will be available on 870-series motherboards, allowing the new 9000 CPUs to go to DDR5-8000 and beyond. The 9600X and 9700X already run happily with DDR5-7200 on older hardware.

Performance and thermals

Putting the new AMD chips to work

Close

The first round of tests was run on a test bench consisting of an NZXT N7 B650E, running the latest BIOS (version 3.0.4) available. 64GB of G.Skill's DDR5-7200 Trident Z5 Royal was installed with the trusty Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ProArt graphics card. Scores were obtained with AGESA 1.2.0.0, which wasn't optimal for AMD Ryzen 9000. That said, the results weren't terrible, putting both the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X just above their predecessors. Bear in mind, we're talking about 65W chips here, compared to a 105W Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X.

Test bench 1 Test bench 2 Motherboard NZXT N7 B650E Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master RAM G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal 48GB DDR5-7200 XPG Caster RGB 32GB DDR5-6400 (set to 6000MT/s) SSD Crucial MX200 SATA 250GB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 1TB GPU Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ProArt Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ProArt

We then moved to the second test bench system, which used the Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master with BIOS F32b and AGESA 1.2.0.0a installed. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X certainly performed better, even taking on Intel chips with higher core counts. AMD has been able to squeeze out yet more performance while keeping power draw down, largely thanks to architectural changes and TSMC's improved manufacturing processes. The AMD processors worked better with DDR5 RAM configured at 6000 MT/s.