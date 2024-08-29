AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Incredible value The Ryzne 5 9600X may be the most affordable Zen 5 processor, but it packs a mighty punch with 6 cores that can boost to 5.4GHz. Designed for gaming and general computing, this is the CPU to buy to save the most. Pros Cheapest Zen 5 CPU Has ample performance for gaming Cons Weaker multi-core performance Not great for more intesnive workloads $280 at Amazon

AMD released the Ryzen 9000 series in 2024, running on the same AM5 platform as the Ryzen 7000 series of chips. Compared to previous-gen AMD processors, Zen 5 made notable efficiency and performance improvements. Sitting just behind the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X flagship is the Ryzen 9 9900X with 12 cores and 24 threads. It's an incredible chip, but so is the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X. Sure, it may have six fewer cores, but that's still six to work with at up to 5.4 GHz before overclocking.

Price, specs, and availability

Let's start the comparison with price and specifications. These two processors are worlds apart, represented by the two very different SKU families. Ryzen 5 is designed as a low-budget and entry-level range of chips while the Ryzen 9 is for enthusiasts and creators. At MSRP the Ryzen 9 9900X will set you back $649. The Ryzen 5 9600X costs just $279. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is excellent and well-suited for gaming and general computing.



AMD Ryzen 5 9600X AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Socket AM5 AM5 Cores 6 12 Threads 12 24 Base Clock Speed 3.9 GHz 4.4 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.4 GHz 5.6 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 38 MB 77 MB RAM support DDR5-6000 DDR5-5600 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Zen 5 Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 65W 120 W Power Draw ~88W ~162 W

Both processors use the same AM5 socket and are built using AMD's Zen 5 architecture. I've already touched on the core count difference with the 9600X having 6 and the 9900X having double the amount. This translates to better overall performance for the 9900X allowing the OS to spread tasks over more cores and threads. For gaming, however, it's not a huge win for the Ryzen 9 as most games use fewer cores.

PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support is available regardless of which chip you buy. AMD graphics is also good to go for displaying output to a connected screen, though you will need to use a discrete GPU for gaming. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X requires less power and has a TDP of just 65W. It will only pull around 88W when under full load. The 9900X has a TDP of 120W with a maximum draw of 162W.

Thermals and performance

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is the clear winner in this comparison. It has more cores and a higher clock speed without overclocking. The 9600X isn't far behind in single-core applications but with more cores being required for more intensive workloads, the Ryzen 5 does hit a wall whereas the Ryzen 9 can break through with double the cores and threads. What is interesting is how well these processors perform compared to Intel counterparts while drawing considerably less power. Both CPUs are efficient, though the Ryzen 5 9600X wins with a maximum power draw of just 88 watts.

Gaming-wise, since most PC titles don't make use of all available CPU cores and the GPU remains the primary bottleneck, it's a toss-up between the two chips. The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X does manage to get slightly better frame rates but there's not much in it. It's only when you get to 4K gaming with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 does the 9900X makes more sense with the firepower to ensure you're not hampering the mighty Nvidia flagship in any way.

Which CPU is right for you?

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is a deceiving processor. It's the entry-level AMD Ryzen 9000 series processor and it is the weakest of the bunch and the most affordable. But it's nowhere near as bad as you'd imagine regarding performance. Six cores are available with a default boost speed of 5.4 GHz, just 200 MHz behind the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X. For single-core applications where per-core performance matters more, there's not a lot between them. For most people, the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is the chip to buy. It's great for gaming, general computing, and creative use.

If you have the available funds or need a processor with better multi-core performance, there's nothing better than the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X. Technically, the Ryzen 9 9950X is better but this is still a solid powerhouse. 12 cores make it easy to work on even more demanding tasks such as video rendering. And it's a pretty good choice for gaming, especially if you match it up with an AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPU. This is the CPU that has become my daily driver for the gaming rig and it's excellent, so long as you install the latest BIOS updates.