Key Takeaways The Ryzen 5000 CPUs, particularly the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 7 5800X, offer impressive performance and value for both existing and new PCs.

These CPUs are on sale for Prime Day, with significant discounts, making them even more affordable and desirable for users looking to upgrade or build a powerful PC.

Despite being older, the AM4 platform still provides good performance with Ryzen 5000 CPUs, and these deals make them competitive against Intel's latest CPUs known for their value. Don't forget to consider other Prime Day deals on Ryzen 7000 and other CPUs before making a decision.

While AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 series is certainly great and cutting-edge, there's nothing wrong with the company's last-generation Ryzen 5000 CPUs. These chips offer performance that's still great today, and for Prime Day, you can get three of the fastest members of the Ryzen 5000 series for hundreds of dollars off. If you have a PC that uses the AM4 socket and want to give it some extra power without spending much, these are the deals you'll want to look at.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $370 $900 Save $530 The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship product of 5000 series. It brings a HEDT-class performance to mainstream motherboards. $370 at Amazon

For just $370, you'll be able to get the Ryzen 9 5950X, which usually goes for $500. This is AMD's fastest AM4 CPU, with a 16-core chip just like the Ryzen 9 7950X. Although it's a fair bit slower due to its lower clock speed, it still offers respectable performance. At $370, it's actually not far behind the Ryzen 9 7900X while costing significantly less (without considering that AM4 motherboards and DDR4 RAM are cheap too). Whether you're looking to get a cheap flagship CPU for your existing PC or to build a new one using old but great hardware, this 5950X deal is pretty good.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $280 $570 Save $290 If you want the most performance you can get in a PC, the Ryzen 9 5900X gets you pretty close. It's got 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.8GHz speeds, not to mention support for overclocking. $280 at Amazon

The 5950X's little sibling, the 5900X, is also on sale for Prime Day with a low price tag of $280, about $70 less than its usual price. It's basically the same thing as the 5950X, but it has 12 cores instead of 16 and a slightly lower clock speed. Its performance is still respectable, though, matching much more expensive and current generation CPUs like the Ryzen 7 7700X and Core i5-13600K in multicore workload. Its single-threaded and gaming performance is definitely reminiscent of last generation, but it'll still do a good job.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $195 $450 Save $255 The Ryzen 7 5800X is what we think is the best gaming CPU you can buy from the house of AMD. It offers impressive performance for gaming as well as content creation, making it a fantastic mainstream CPU overall. $195 at Amazon

For just $195, you can get the midrange member of the Ryzen 5000 family, the Ryzen 7 5800X. It has eight cores, and at this price, it's brushing shoulders with the Ryzen 5 7600X, Core i5-12400, and Core i5-12600K. However, it's pretty equal to all these CPUs in single- and multi-threaded performance, not to mention gaming. The 5800X isn't quite as appealing as the 5950X and 5900X when it comes to performance and value, but the 5800X can form the center of a super cheap yet potent gaming PC, unlike any other CPU.

Although the AM4 platform is pretty old by now (it came out in 2017), it still offers pretty good performance with Ryzen 5000. There's no question that the latest Ryzen 7000 series offers a significant amount of performance, but it doesn't offer the same value the 5000 series offers. These Prime Day deals even keep Ryzen 5000 competitive against Intel's 12th- and 13th-generation CPUs, which are well known for their great value. Prime Day deals are also coming to a number of other CPUs, including Ryzen 7000, so you might want to check those out before you decide on Ryzen 5000.