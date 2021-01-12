AMD unveils Ryzen 5000 mobile processors based on the 7nm Zen 3 architecture

AMD has taken the covers off its much anticipated AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, heading to gaming notebooks and ultra-portables during 2021, and described in the company’s CES keynote as “the most powerful PC processors ever built.” Following on from the Desktop range, revealed last October, there are two distinct ranges, the H-Series for gaming and the U-Series for portability.

Most products in the 7nm range boast AMD’s Zen 3 architecture (though a couple of the U-Series are stuck on Zen 2) matched up with Vega Compute units. The top-of-the-line U-Series chipset is the Ryzen 7 5800U, which offers a 1.9GHz clock, with a speed boost up to 4.4GHz. AMD claims that this will wipe the floor with the equivalent Intel Core i7-1165G7. The company also offers some pretty impressive stamina — suggesting 17.5 hours of continuous usage. Let’s take that one with a pinch of salt for now until we see it working on a real-world device, but it certainly sounds like a serious powerhouse.

H is for Gaming

For the gamers, there’s the H-series, spearheaded by the Ryzen 9 5980HS, an octa-core monster with 16 threads, and a 3.0GHz clock speed that maxes out at 4.8GHz – significantly faster than anything we’ve seen from AMD’s mobile chipsets before. If that’s not enough juice for you, there’s the Ryzen 5900HX, which has similar specs, but comes unlocked, a first for a mobile processor from AMD, allowing for overclocking. As such, it’s configured for TDPs above the 45w of the HS model. All these headline variants also boast 20MB of L3 cache.

All of that means that, at least on paper, these processors can handle more than Intel’s Tiger Lake H devices announced at CES, though, with more powerful Intel offerings promised by the Spring, they may not be able to make that boast for long.

Meanwhile, there are AMD Ryzen variants across the range, starting with the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with its 4 cores and 8 threads, 15-watt TDP, 2.6GHz base frequency, boosted up to 3.8GHz, but with a mere 6MB L3 cache and working up through Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 configurations, up to those meaty gaming options in the Ryzen 9 range.

It’s not entirely clear why there are a couple of U-Series offerings that are on last year’s Zen 2 architecture, especially given that they all have a Zen 3 equivalent also launching. This could be a branding exercise, allowing OEMs to offer lower-priced devices boasting today’s model numbers at yesterday’s prices. All will become a lot clearer as some of the “1500 devices” that AMD believes will be launched using its chips during 2021, start to appear and get benchmarked.

The full range and specifications are listed below, (with thanks to Anandtech).

AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Series

AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile: H-Series Credits: AnandTech Cores/Threads Base Frequency Boost Frequency TDP Zen Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C / 16T 3300 4800 45W+ Zen3 Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C / 16T 3000 4800 35W Zen3 Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C / 16T 3300 4600 45W+ Zen3 Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C / 16T 3000 4600 35W Zen3 Ryzen 7 5800H 8C / 16T 3200 4400 45W Zen3 Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C / 16T 2800 4400 35W Zen3 Ryzen 5 5600H 6C / 12T 3300 4200 45W Zen3 Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C / 12T 3000 4200 35W Zen3