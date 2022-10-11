Get up to 50% off on AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs during Amazon Prime Early Access sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is now live and we’ve already started seeing lots of good deals on top PC components including CPUs, RAM, SSDs, and even PC cases. Amazon will be pumping out a ton of PC upgrade deals over the next two days, so we decided to highlight some of the best ones for you. In this post, we’ll be collating the best deals you can find on AMD Ryzen desktop CPUs. We don’t have any deals on the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs that have just launched, but there are a lot of Zen 3 chips at compelling prices. Let’s dive in!

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

The Ryzen 9 5900X is now available to purchase for just $335 on Amazon, which is an excellent price. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for this particular processor in quite some time, so it may be worth considering for your next upgrade. The Ryzen 9 5900X was one of the top chips in our best AMD CPUs collection until recently. This was the chip to beat for the Zen 3 generation and it still performs admirably for gaming, content creation, and other workloads. And the fact that it sits in an AM4 socket makes it a better upgrade for those coming from an older AM4 CPU.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core CPU is now available to purchase for just $335 from Amazon for a limited time.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X is still one of our top picks. This particular CPU comes with 8 cores and 16 threads for an impressive single and multi-core performance. This makes it a solid choice for gaming as well as content creation workloads. Not to mention, the Ryzen 7 5800X is also a great chip for streamers who’re looking to share their gameplay. It’s down to just $270 right now which is an excellent price for what we think is a solid mainstream CPU in 2022.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X offers impressive performance for gaming as well as content creation, making it a fantastic mainstream CPU overall.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Despite the arrival of the new Ryen 5 7600X, we think the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5 5600X still sits in a comfortable spot. And the fact that it drops right into older motherboards with an AM4 socket and comes with a CPU cooler makes it a solid choice for economical shoppers. This hexa-core CPU is now available to purchase for just $165, making it a fantastic choice for those looking to build a reliable gaming PC on a budget.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is down to just $165 on Amazon for a limited time. It drops on the existing motherboards with an AM4 socket and comes with its own cooler.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Lastly, we have the Ryzen 5 5600G rounding off our list of the best AMD chips to check out right now. This is one of the best APUs on the market, and it offers an incredible price-to-performance ratio. The Ryzen 5 5600G is paired with the Radeon Vega graphics engine and it also drops right into the existing motherboards with an AM4 socket. Amazon is offering 50% off on the Ryzen 5 5600G right now, meaning it’s down to just $130.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is a great APU for those who are looking to setup an entry-level gaming PC for casual usage.

Those are some of the best AMD CPU deals we could spot on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Early Access sale. We’ll continue to comb through the listings to see if we can add more items to this collection, so stay tuned.