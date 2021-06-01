AMD ‘Cezzane’ Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G chips will begin shipping in August

AMD announced its Cezanne chips earlier this year, stating that the new APUs under the series will arrive later this year. Today, at its Computex 2021 press conference, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced that the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5600G APUs are coming to market for consumers starting August 5, 2021.

The AMD Ryzen 5000G series was first announced in April with a total of three CPU models, out of which AMD is bringing the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5600G to retail. This means that the Ryzen 3 5300G will continue to be an OEM-exclusive model. The company had also announced the Ryzen 5000GE series, but it seems that there are no plans of bringing those models to retail at the moment.

Based on the 7nm process, the Ryzen 5000G series is built on the Zen 3 architecture with support for 24 lanes of PCIe 3.0 and DDR4-3200 memory. The Ryzen 7 5700G is an octa-core processor with 16-threads and clock speeds of 3.8GHz with peak turbo speeds of 4.6GHz and a 65W TDP. It also features Radeon Vega graphics with eight compute units running at a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The Ryzen 7 5700G is priced at $350, bridging the gap between the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X.

The Ryzen 5 5600G comes with a six-core configuration with 12-threads, 3.9GHz clock speed, and turbo speeds of 4.4GHz. This one also has a TDP of 65W and Radeon Vega graphics with seven compute units operating at 1.9GHz. Priced at $259, the 5600G is now the most affordable Ryzen 5000 series desktop CPU available for retail. It is worth noting that the 5600G will be an important chip for AMD as it will directly compete with Intel’s Core i5-11600K, which, up until now, didn’t have any solid competition. Customers planning to buy either of the chips will be happy to hear that AMD will be shipping them bundled with the ‘Wraith Stealth’ cooling fan.